2020 Winter Fair Press Release

It is with deep regret that following an assessment of the current and anticipated COVID-19 restrictions that the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Royal Welsh Winter Fair. The event is the last major event in the Society’s calendar and was to be held on the Royal Welsh Showground on 30th November and 1st December.

This decision follows the cancellation of the 2020 Smallholding and Countryside Festival and Royal Welsh Show and will have a significant impact on the Society and all stakeholders. Despite some optimism around the ongoing releasing of restrictions, the Trustees came to the conclusion that the event could not operate safely within the law covering social distancing and guidance affecting mass gatherings. There are no plans to allow large gatherings or reduce the 2m rule in Wales in the near future.

Steve Hughson, the Chief Executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society said:

“Everyone at the Society is deeply disappointed that all of our major events have been cancelled this year. However we take our responsibilities as an event organiser very seriously and must play our part in fighting this pandemic. The Society would like to thank our members, traders, exhibitors, competitors, sponsors and all stakeholders for their understanding and patience during this period of uncertainty. We will keep you fully informed regarding any further developments in what is an unprecedented situation. We are all working hard to ensure that the Society and its events come through this crisis and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to our showground when it is safe to do so.”

Visit: www.rwas.co.uk

RWAS

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society has played a leading role in the development of agriculture and the rural economy in Wales for over a century since its formation in 1904.