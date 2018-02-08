‘Young Thai Girl ‘Cheer’ Visits Impressive South Wales

Theemaporn Laongpanich 26 years old from Phuket got her dream holiday to visit the UK on a tourist visa along with her boyfriend Richard Brown from Caldicot who was returning from Thailand after 5 years.

After the 17 hour indirect flight and almost 6000 miles later she arrived at Heathrow on January the 9th and both her and her boyfriend were greeted by the bitter cold when exiting the terminal, ‘Cheer’ which is her shortened name which all Thai’s have says ‘I have not experienced this type of cold before, there’s nothing quite like it back home’ Not even in Chiang Mai or especially not in Phuket where I’m from its always warm! But it’s worth it to see the sights of the UK’

Cheer has spent the first 23 days visiting the local sights in Caldicot, Chepstow and Newport where she is staying, including Caldicot Castle, Caldicot Nature Reserve, Newport Castle, Chepstow Castle and River Wye Bridge Chepstow. Cheer says ‘I am so impressed with the countryside and history in South Wales it’s like a dream for me because I love anything magical like the castles and cathedrals, also you don’t see anything in-depth about UK wildlife on Thai television or movies’

Cheer has a list of other places she hopes to visit next which includes Cardiff Castle, Caerphilly Castle, Castell Coch, Stonehenge and Swansea Gower. ‘I want to stay on castle theme because its unique to the UK, I love it and it reminds me of Harry Potter! it’s so posh and I just want to show off to my friends and family back home’. ‘Of course we have lots of impressive Buddhist temples in Thailand but I always wanted to see other architecture from round the world especially in the UK and I also like the fashion style in the UK as you can wear full suits without worrying about the hot weather’

Cheer likes to take modeling photos at the places she visits as seen below and her boyfriend Richard Brown who is a web developer also has a keen eye for photography and has created a portfolio for her @cherrythaigirl on Instagram.

