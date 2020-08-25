Members and friends of WSWNE, you are invited to our annual NOSON LAWEN – this time via Zoom

Our annual Noson Lawen (literally translates to “Happy Evening”) will celebrate Owain GlynDwr Day.

Noson Lawen was traditionally held in front parlors where friends and family would gather to play music, sing, read poetry, fables and literature in Welsh (or now in English too). “By the middle of the 20th century it became known as an evening of light entertainment in halls, including music, humour and storytelling” (from a sign at the National Library of Wales).

Join in by reading a poem in Welsh or English, read a part of the Mabinogion, read your favourite story from Wales, singing a Welsh hymn or song, playing an instrument or just join us to listen and enjoy the Noson Lawen. We have invited a few friends from Wales to join in too, so we’ll have a few surprises.

We will also hear about Owain Glyndwr who was the last native Welshman to hold the title of Prince of Wales. Glyndwr has always been a Welsh hero, and when the National Assembly for Wales was created in 1998 his name took on a new significance as Glyndwr had created the first Welsh parliament at Machynlleth in 1404.

Mark your calendars now!

Date: Saturday, September 19th, 2020

Time: 3:00PM EST

How: On ZOOM (see below)

You must RSVP to InfoWelsh@gmail.com to be added to the email invitation to join the Zoom event and to be a part of the program (important to let us know what you would like to read/sing/perform for the allotted 8-10 minutes max).

The Welsh Society of Western New England (WSWNE) is dedicated to celebrating and learning about all things Welsh. We meet at least quarterly and share a meal and an interesting subject or presentation relating to Wales. Many of our members have Welsh heritage or were born in Wales and others are drawn to gatherings through their interest in the country, language and culture.

