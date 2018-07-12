Year of the Sea Boat Trip back by popular demand in National Park

Year of the Sea Boat Trip is back following the popularity and success of the first voyage organised by The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

The trip, which will take place from 11am-3pm on Tuesday 17 July, will give you the chance to view the Pembrokeshire Coast from the sea and learn more about marine wildlife and the area’s maritime heritage.

The Park Authority has teamed up with Dale Sailing to organise this special tour, travelling through Milford Haven before heading out to sea. The trip will be led by National Park volunteers, who have detailed knowledge of the Pembrokeshire Coast and everything that makes it special.

The feedback from those who joined the maiden voyage in June included the following: “The whole event was absolutely fantastic. We had the three leaders contributing with their varied specialist knowledge of nature, history and current developments.

“I honestly can’t think of anything that would have enhanced our day.”

Tickets are £30 per person with the Year of the Sea boat trip departing from Milford Haven Marina’s Mackerel Quay.

You will need to bring a packed lunch, drinks, warm clothing and waterproofs. You may also want to bring a camera and binoculars. There is a toilet on board the vessel.

Booking is essential. To reserve your, Year of the Sea boat trip, place call 01437 720392.

Please note Wednesday 18 June will be a backup date if weather prevents sailing on 17 June. You need to available for both dates. If weather prevents sailing on both days, a full refund will be issued.

For more information on activities and events in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/events.