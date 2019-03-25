Y Garth Bed and Breakfast Dinas Cross

Y Garth B&B is situated in Dinas Cross close to Newport in Pembrokeshire West Wales

If what you have in mind is a relaxing oasis where you are assured of five star treatment from the moment you arrive, then look no further than Y Garth B&B, a luxury boutique guest house located in the north of the county near Newport and Fishguard, so indulge in the Luxury Bed and Breakfast experience at Y Garth Boutique B&B

With distant sea views towards Fishguard Harbour and Strumble Head or picturesque open countryside views Y Garth stylish B&B offers relaxing, luxury accommodation and amazing breakfasts therefore ensuring you are happy, relaxed and pampered. Special attention to detail is evident everywhere. Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway, are on a business trip, celebrating a birthday or simply need a relaxing break from your hectic everyday existence, our stylish rooms are the perfect place to unwind and relax.

Y Garth ‘s owner Joyce told Welsh Country “With acombination of the best standards and a warm Welsh welcome has been recognised both with many official awards and by our regular visitors. Among our many accolades, we hold the Visit Wales 5 star Gold Award for the 8th year in succession . Also proud to have yet again been awarded the Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence Award signifying that we have consistently earned outstanding feedback from TripAdvisor travellers.”

Y Garth ‘s rooms have Joyce’s design skills used to great effect to create three different but equally sumptuous double/twin bedrooms whose large dreamy beds with snuggly goose feather and down pillows and duvets and luxurious furnishings combine to create that special ‘wow factor’ with the emphasis on luxury and supreme comfort at Y Garth. Dressing gowns; fridges with fresh milk and bottled water; coffee machines, home made cakes – these extra little touches make all the difference. Fabulous rain showers. Distant sea or countryside views. Large wall hung flat screen TVs. Well stocked hospitality trays and Complimentary Wi-Fi. You’ll also find a very comprehensive guest information file to help you with your planning.

Breakfast is served in the large bright and airy Dining Room where individual tables have been set up. White linen tablecloths and napkins. A wide variety of breakfasts are offered and cooked to perfection.

Examples of breakfasts include ‘ Y Garth ’ traditional cooked breakfast or Vegetarian option; Scottish Smoked salmon with free range scrambled eggs; Eggs Benedict; Savoury American style Pancakes with scrambled egg and optional rasher of streaky bacon : Sweet American-style Pancake with fresh fruit and yogurt; Smoked kippers; Continental breakfast.

Situated in the village of Dinas Cross, Y Garth is very convenient for the ardent walkers as well as being an ideal base from which to explore the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and the Preseli hills. There are plenty of glorious scenic walks to take in golden sandy beaches, spectacular cliffs, estuary and mountains nearby. The headland at Dinas Cross is one of the most spectacular along the Pembrokeshire Coast (which is saying a great deal) and provides excellent views across Fishguard Bay to the south and Newport Bay to the north.

To find out more about Y Garth visit bedandbreakfast-pembrokeshire.co.uk

Or telephone