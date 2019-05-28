Wooden Cows Buzz to Success with Cows On Tour

After a busy week on the road, the Cows On Tour tour of Wales reached its climax at the Royal Welsh Smallholding and Countryside Festival, where the eagerly awaited winner of the ‘Wooden Cow’ Grow your Own initiative was announced.

The wooden cows were made by volunteers at Cardiff District Woodwork club, David Povey, tutor at CDW Club, said ‘Club members enjoyed making the wooden cows for the children and we’ve really been looking forward to seeing their designs. My parents were farmers and some of the members have links with farms, so it was good to be part of the Cows On Tour efforts to link rural and urban communities’.

Judged by Emily Davies, Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) Ambassador, and Dr Rhys Jones of Aberystwyth University and IBERS, the competition was fierce with 50 schools all participating in the decorate a cow challenge. All cows were sponsored by local businesses who had links to their chosen school, with proceeds going to the DPJ Foundation and RABI, both of which offer mental health support to the farming community. A total of £2,500 was raised from this initiative.

Cows On Tour Chair Matt Shervington-Jones said “The standard was exceptional. Seeing the different inspirations and direction each school class chose, it was evident that these primary school children have a bright futures ahead of them. Cows on Tour is all about educating children about farming and connecting food production with fields, farms and farmers. Every participating school can be very proud of their pupils as their work and commitment to the challenge was outstanding.

We saw some schools plant vegetables, some with flowers, some with strawberries, and even a cow dressed as a unicorn and a tennis player. And all schools had named their cows which was lovely to see them bring their cows to life – growing their own food, flowers and personalities!

In first place, was Llanishen Fach Primary School, Cardiff, Glamorgan, winning RWAS Summer Show tickets for the whole class, the teacher and teaching assistant. In second place was Ysgol Casmael, Puncheston, Pembrokeshire, and third place was awarded to Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon, Newport, Gwent.

“The winning cow was so well thought out by the school members of Bee Keeping Club. Their cow, named Honeysuckle, was decorated as a ‘pollinator cafe’ planted with flowers to attract bees and other insects.’ Emily Davies, RWAS Ambassador, Pembrokeshire.

We hope to see these schools have a lot of fun with their cows in the future.

Visit: @CowsonTour