Wonderwool Wales 2018 – Take home Treasures from Wonderwool

Thousands of fibre fans will leave next year’s Wonderwool Wales weighed down with their pick of wool and natural fibre products from more than 200 high quality stalls and some of the really lucky ones will also go home wearing the results of their own handiwork.

Returning with its trade mark vibrancy, the annual wool and natural fibres extravaganza, Wonderwool Wales , at the Royal Welsh Showground, Builth Wells on April 28 and 29, 2018 features a fabulous selection of Woolschools. Each hands-on workshop gives participants the chance to learn or perfect their skills with help from an expert.

Fibre fans can walk off in a beautiful new cowl, arm-knitted with help from Louise Horton, Sian Dinning and Helen Cooper from Wool in the Woods, three friends who are passionate about keeping yarn crafts alive, using modern interpretations of tried and tested practices.

Others are invited to make a brooch, whilst also making a hole in the wool they’ve stored away to use “one day”. Tina Francis will be running a brooch workshop, using oddments of her own, whilst giving people ideas for using up their own wool stash. Participants will leave the session with a stitched brooch on their lapel and a pattern for a larger work that will definitely dent their stash!

Needle felt students can leave sporting a charming fox, hare or badger brooch made with the help of Jenny Barnett. Crochet enthusiasts can learn to make vintage style flower blankets or shawls in a Woolschool taught by Lea Williams of Wild Creative Textiles.

Freelance knitwear designer and maker Lisette Webley hopes to inspire her students with the simple but satisfying art of Freeform Knitting and Crochet, showing how easy it is to produce fun, colourful hats, bags, scarves or even complete garments. Frances Fletcher will show how to dye sock yarn to produce a matched pair of socks.

The popular programme of pre-bookable one and two-hour workshops has something to inspire everyone – there’s also the chance to learn weaving from Bee Weir of Crafts from the Dungeon and an invitation to get “hooked” on hooking with carpet yarn in a workshop led by Carole Rennison of Hooked by Design.

