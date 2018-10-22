Winter Fair Ticket competition – 2 adult tickets to be won

Winter Fair at the Royal Welsh showground on 26 & 27 November 2018

Welsh Country has 2 adult tickets for this superb event to give away to one lucky winner in an easy to enter draw (see below as to how to enter)

The annual Royal Welsh Winter Fair has at present final preparations being put in place. So it won’t be long until the showground in Llanelwedd is once again full of visitors, exhibitors and prize-winning livestock.

As one of the finest prime stock shows in Europe, the Winter Fair draws crowds from far and wide to enjoy two-days packed full of competitions, festivities and Christmas shopping.

Along with the usual packed schedule of competitions, exhibitions and displays the Winter Fair also offers the discerning shopper the perfect opportunity to pick up some unique and original Christmas gifts.

The food hall will be packed full of the very best Welsh producers showcasing their produce and tempting visitors to try the wide variety of culinary delights on offer.

A new element this year is the Royal Welsh Winter Fair Taste Awards

These awards are designed to showcase the many speciality products produced here in Wales, this year’s Winter Fair will debut the first class for native Welsh lamb breeds:

the Native Lamb breeds of Wales Taste Test



This competition aims to highlight the quality of our Welsh native breeds and the distinct flavour differences between each of them, as well as promote Welsh lamb as a premium product to both businesses and consumers.



All Winter Fair visitors are invited to call into the Cambrian Training building (opposite the bandstand) and get involved by tasting the different breeds of meat, specially cooked by our team of chefs. Which will be your favourite

The fair will be open until 8pm on the Monday evening for late night Christmas shopping and fireworks display, with visitors able to enjoy looking around, listening to the live choirs and bands, and maybe evening bumping into Father Christmas.

E-tickets available now. For more information visit www.rwas.wales

To win the 2 free adult tickets for the Royal Welsh Winter Fair either

or

or

Email comp@welshcountry.co.uk with Winter Fair in the subject box

The closing date for entries is midnight on 18th November

The winner will be informed on the 19th November & their name (only) will be published across Welsh Country digital platforms on the same day.

