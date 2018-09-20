Winter Fair schedules available online

Winter Fair, the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s Christmas and fatstock show has their competition schedules available online.

The weather has turned autumnal, the nights are drawing in and the Royal Welsh Winter Fair is only a short 10-weeks away – being held at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd on Monday 26 and Tuesday 27 November 2018.

To increase the excitement further, today the highly anticipated Royal Welsh Winter Fair livestock schedules are being packed ready to be posted to reach thousands of potential exhibitors by Monday 24 September.

However, if you can’t wait that long to get a glimpse of the, the schedule can be found on our website now (www.rwas.wales). The entry forms will be available to download from Monday 24 September.

The fair will host nearly 200 livestock classes, special awards and championships, all listed in the 2018 schedule, with exhibitors expecting to enter from far and wide, all competing for their share of over £25,000 of total prize money up for grabs during the two-day event.

Preparing for this popular event takes a lot of work, and the committee and army of volunteers and stewards work tirelessly throughout the year ensuring the Winter Fair maintains its reputation as one of the finest fatstock shows in Europe.

One of the new classes, introduced by the committee for this year is a Young Handlers Competition within the Sheep Section. Judged by our 2019 President, Mr Tom Tudor and his wife, Ann, the competition will be open to 7 – 12 year olds and will take place at 5pm on the Monday evening. The champion and reserve champion will both receive a special RWAS award and cash prize, with all competitors receiving a RWAS rosette.

Following the success of the Meat Hamper classes introduced to last year’s Winter Fair, this year the competition has grown to include four classes; Fresh Welsh Christmas Meat Hamper – suitable for a Christmas celebration, a Fresh Welsh Breakfast Meat Hamper – suitable for a bumper breakfast, a Fresh Welsh Christmas Dinner Hamper – suitable for a three-course meal and a

Charcuterie Gift Box – suitable for the festive season.

The competition will be staged on Tuesday 27 November and will be judged by our 2017 President, Mr Brian Jones and his wife, Helen. Judging will be based on the hampers quality, variety, appearance and presentation. After which, all entries will then be sold to the highest bidder at the auction, starting at 1.30pm that afternoon.

Another exciting inclusion to the competition line-up is the introduction of the Royal Welsh Winter Fair Taste Awards. At this year’s event we will be debuting the first class for native Welsh lamb breeds. Breed societies will be invited to enter the competition where chefs will cook the joints of lamb ready for a panel of judges (and the Winter Fair visitors) to taste and vote for their best tasting breed. This competition aims to highlight the quality of our native breeds and promote Welsh lamb as a premium product to both businesses and consumers.

Along with the ever-popular livestock classes, the annual Royal Welsh Winter Fair also hosts competitions for homecrafts (including cookery, produce and handicrafts), poultry, horticulture, meat hampers and butchery, so there is something for everyone to get involved in.

Away from the judging rings the very best of Welsh food producers will showcase their produce and Christmas shoppers will be able to explore the hundreds of tradestands, demonstrations, exhibitions and attractions. Don’t forget, there is late night shopping and the popular Winter Fair fireworks on the Monday evening with free entry after 4pm.

Remember, the livestock entry forms will also be available online from Monday 24 September and the closing date for entries is Wednesday 17 October.

Tickets for the 2018 Royal Welsh Winter Fair are now available to buy online at the pre-show discounted price of £13. For more information visit www.rwas.wales

To find out more about The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, the Royal Welsh Show, the Spring Festival and the Winter Fair within the Welsh Country website visit

www.welshcountry.co.uk/Royal Welsh Agriculture Society