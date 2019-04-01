Will There Be A Welsh Trained Grand National Winner This Year?

It’s been 104 years since a Welsh-trained horse won the Grand National at Aintree but that long wait could be ended next month in the most famous steeplechase in the world.

The 4m2f contest in Merseyside is the biggest test of a National hunt racehorse as not only does the winner need to have a great stamina, they have to jump well as the fences at the course are much bigger than the standard obstacles they are used to negotiating.

Joe Farrell Flies The Flag For Wales

There is just one Welsh-trained horse left in the latest declaration stage for the 2019 renewal and that is last season’s Scottish Grand National winner Joe Farrell. Rebecca Curtis trains the horse and she is bidding to become only the fifth female trainer to win the race in the last 30 years.

Last year’s winner @Rebcurtis’s Joe Farrell is among the entries for @Coral Scottish Grand National @Ayrracecourse on April 13 as is @sevenbarrows Beware The Bear and @PFNicholls Give Me A Copper plus many more big names for a full list go to https://www.scottishgrandnationalfestival.co.uk/entries

Joe Farrell outstayed his rivals at Ayr last April in what was the biggest success of his career when he came out on top in the Scottish equivalent of the National. Ridden by Adam Wedge, the pair were patiently at the rear of the field before hitting the front with three fences to go. Curtis’ horse was ridden out in the closing stages of the 4m race where he held on by a nose ahead of Ballyoptic.

If he is a part of the final list of 40 runners which will line up at Aintree, Joe Farrell will have one of the lowest weight allocations as the handicapper rated him 142 at the Grand National weights launch last month.

The Welsh horse has had two runs so far this season. He made his seasonal reappearance in a veterans’ race at Newbury back in November where he could only come home sixth, while on his most recent start, he was second in a handicap chase at the same track.

The bookmakers make Joe Farrell a 33/1 shot for Grand National success where he will join a small club of horses who have been successful at Aintree and Ayr. The insider tips Grand National have profiled the leading contenders for the feature race on Merseyside this year but if the Welsh horse can come out on top, it will be a big day for Wales.

Tiger Roll Hot Favourite To Retain His Crown

No horse has been able to win back-to-back Grand Nationals in 45 years but Tiger Roll has an excellent chance of doing that in 2019, according to the betting, as he is the 4/1 favourite.

‘How can anyone entertain backing a horse in the National at that price? But Tiger Roll is different’

Tom Segal is knee-deep in Grand National study and finding it hard to escape the feeling Tiger Roll will just win

Read more in Wednesday’s @RPWeekender

Gordon Elliott’s runner held off the challenge of Pleasant Company in the run in to the finish line at Aintree last year. Since then he was successful in the Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival once again where he was very impressive.

The 10 year old will need to carry six pounds more on his back this time after the weights were adjusted due to the defection of Bristol De Mai. Tiger Roll is proving to be a very popular horse in National Hunt racing therefore he is not going to be short of supporters on the day of the race at the course.