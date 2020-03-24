Wild Trout Trust Spring Auction

One of the readers of Welsh Country who loves his fishing has brought our attention to the Wild Trout Annual Auction. We would love to hear more of your stories to help keep all of us sane just email ian@welshcountry.co.uk.

Thank you to Tony Mair for the following

Our fundraising auction is now live! Click here to go to all the lots on eBay. Auction closes the evening of Sunday 29 March.

The monies we raise are incredibly important to us, even more so in these vexing times. If you win a lot and Covid-19 prevents you from taking your lot, please contact us and we will do our best to sort the situation; for example, donors might be willing to defer when the lot is taken. Hopefully, refunds won’t be needed, but please contact us for help.

Print catalogues are available and have been posted to members.

If would like a print catalogue, please contact Christina on office@​wildtrout.​org or 023 9257 0985.

A PDF version of the print catalogue is available to download here.

An illustrated catalogue (PDF, 12mb) is available to download here

You may also bid by post. More details on how to bid — click here.