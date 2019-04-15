What’s On in May and June 2019, at Ucheldre

What’s On in May and June 2019: Ucheldre Centre Classes, Clubs and Events

MAY

Patchwork and Quilts

New Exhibition Opening Saturday 4 May – 2pm

Running until Sunday 2 June

Events:

[Live Event] Friday 10 May – 7.30pm

Casey Jones and Friends

A fundraising event headlined by local entertainer Casey Jones!

[Broadcast] Saturday 11 May – 5pm

MET Opera Live: Dialogues des Carmélites

Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads the classic John Dexter production of Poulenc’s devastating story of faith and martyrdom. Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard sings the touching role of Blanche and soprano Karita Mattila, a legend in her own time, returns to the Met as the Prioress.

The opera takes place between 1789 and 1794 in Paris and in the town of Compiègne in north-eastern France, the site of the Carmelite nuns’ convent. Its historical basis is the martyrdom of a group of 16 Carmelite nuns and lay sisters from Compiègne, who chose to offer themselves as victims for the restoration of peace to France during the Revolution.

[Live Event] Sunday 12 May – 7.30pm

The Kaiser and I

The Lighthouse Theatre presents The Kaiser and I & On Scarborough Front

Two new one-act plays set during World War I by Stuart Fortey

Directed by Joe Harmston

The Kaiser and I

Berlin, 1914. Europe stands on the brink of war. In the Kaiser’s palace his English dance instructor puts her pupils through their paces. On the western front his generals await their orders.

Let the dancing begin….

Mae Ewrop ar fin mynd i ryfel. Mae meistres dawnsio’r Caiser yn aros am ei disgybl. Gadewch i’r dawnsio ddechrau….

On Scarborough Front

Scarborough, 1917. A young Wilfred Owen recovers from serious injuries sustained in the trenches. There he comes face to face with Lieutenant-Colonel Gray, facing his own unspeakable demons far from the trenches.

Mae swyddog ifanc, Wilfred Owen, yn gwella o glwyfau mewn gwesty yn Scarborough. Yno, mae’n cwrdd a’r Lieutenant- Colonel Gray, uwch swyddog sy’n wynebu ewyllysiau ei hun.

Original music by Andrew Griffiths Choreography by Lissa Williams

[Broadcast] Tuesday 14 May – 7pm

NT Live: All My Sons by Arthur Miller

Directed by Jeremy Herrin

Broadcast live from The Old Vic in London, Academy Award-winner Sally Field (Steel Magnolias, Brothers & Sisters) and Bill Pullman (The Sinner, Independence Day) star in Arthur Miller’s blistering drama All My Sons. (both were recently interviewed on the BBC’s Graham Norton Show)

America, 1947. Despite hard choices and even harder knocks, Joe and Kate Keller are a success story. They have built a home, raised two sons and established a thriving business.

But nothing lasts forever and their contented lives, already shadowed by the loss of their eldest boy to war, are about to shatter. With the return of a figure from the past, long buried truths are forced to the surface and the price of their American dream is laid bare.

Jeremy Herrin (NT Live: This House, People, Places & Things) directs a cast including Jenna Coleman (Victoria), and Colin Morgan (Merlin). All My Sons is an Old Vic co-production with Headlong

[Broadcast] Thursday 16 May – 7.15pm

ROH Ballet Live: Within the Golden Hour

The contemporary face of The Royal Ballet is shown in works from three of today’s leading choreographers.

Christopher Wheeldon’s Within the Golden Hour is based around seven couples separating and intermingling, to music by Vivaldi and Bosso and lit with rich colours suggested by sunset.

Sidi Larbi cherkaoue’s Medusa. The premier of a new work created on The Royal Ballet to bring the contemporary truly up-to-date.

Crystal Pite’s Flight Pattern, revived for the first time, uses a large dance ensemble and Górecki’s familiar music from his Symphony of Sorrowful Songs for a poignant and passionate reflection on migration.

[Live Event] Thursday 23 – Saturday 25 May – 7.30pm

Ucheldre Rep present Two One Act Plays:

The Ucheldre Rep are a long standing in-house repertory company.

The Last Bread Pudding – Nick Warburton (Comedy)

The committee of an amateur drama group is meeting to discuss a new play. We notice that, strangely, the presentation of the meeting to us is reflecting the ideas put forward by the committee, making the play a demonstration as well as a discussion of those ideas. A clever and entertaining piece

Three Tables – Dan Remmes (Dramatic Comedy)

Three Couples at various stages of their relationships are dining at a restaurant. By the end of the evening, all three relationships have altered.

[Workshops] Saturday 25 May – 10am to 4pm

Lit Soc: ‘Gravity and levity: letting language lead’

A creative writing day led by Fiona Owen

[Screening] Sunday 26 May – 3pm & 5.30pm

Ballet Film: Mathew Bourne’s Swan Lake

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake returns with a fresh look for the 21st century.

Retaining the iconic elements of the original production loved by millions around the world, Matthew Bourne and award-winning designers Lez Brotherston (Set & Costumes) and Paule Constable (Lighting) will create an exciting re-imagining of the classic production.

Thrilling, audacious, witty and emotive, this Swan Lake is perhaps still best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a menacing male ensemble, which shattered conventions, turned tradition upside down and took the dance world by storm.

Collecting over thirty international accolades including an Olivier Award in the UK and three Tonys on Broadway, Matthew Bourne’s powerful interpretation of Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece is a passionate and contemporary Swan Lake for our times.

JUNE

Clare Bailey: Parallel Lives

New Exhibition Opening Saturday 6 June

Running until Sunday 7 July

Events

[Live Event] Saturday 1 June – 7.15pm

Mary Parry and her Musical Players

Proudly present

“Down Memory Lane with Mary”

(film documentary – Mary Tells Her Story)

Also “A Cavalcade of Song and Dance”

Produced and Directed by Mary Parry MBE

Music Director – Huw Peters & Costumes by Mary Parry

A fundraising show with proceeds going to The Friends of Alaw Ward, Ysbyty Gwynedd

[Broadcast] Wednesday 5 June – 7pm

RSC Live: Taming of the Shrew

William Shakespeare’s comedy is re-imagined. 1590, England is a matriarchy. Baptista Minola is seeking to sell off her son Katherine to the highest bidder. Cue an explosive battle of the sexes in this electrically charged love story. Justin Audibert (Snow in Midsummer, The Jew of Malta) returns Shakespeare’s fierce, energetic comedy of gender and materialism on its head to offer a fresh perspective on its portrayal of hierarchy and power.

[Live Event] Sunday 9 June – 6pm

Book Launch: Janice Madden’s The Flower Collection

‘The Flower Collection’ is strongly tied in many ways to Anglesey and illustrated by several wonderful water colour paintings by the Massey sisters 1880.

Professor Roy Chantrell is to launch the book with Janice Madden.

To be followed by refreshments in Ucheldre’s café.

[Broadcast] Tuesday 11 June – 7.15pm

ROH Ballet Live: Romeo and Juliet (Prokofiev)

Set to Sergei Prokofiev wonderful score (the ballroom scene known now too as the theme for TV’s The Apprentice)

Shakespeare’s enduring love story is known the world over. Since its 1965 premiere with The Royal Ballet, Kenneth MacMillan’s Romeo and Juliet has become a modern ballet classic. The choreography captures the emotions of the young couple as they fall in love, despite the barriers that finally bring about the story’s tragic end.

Each revival gives opportunities for new dancers to interpret the doomed lovers. The whole Company brings the colour and action of Renaissance Verona, where a busy market all too quickly bursts into sword fighting, and family feud leads to tragedy for both the Montagues and Capulets.

[Live Event] Friday 14 June – 7.30pm

Ollie West Band

Cinematic, orchestral pop is a phrase not used frequently by bands to describe their sound, yet for The Ollie West Band this fits perfectly.

Formed by 21 year old singer, songwriter and pianist Ollie West, originally from Guildford, this Manchester based ensemble is creating unique music that transcends genre and the generic ideas of the pop band, with influences as far spread as Elbow and Billy Joel to the Cinematic Orchestra to Claude Debussy. The combination of Ollie, Ashley Garrod on Bass, Pete Leaver on Drums, James Cooke on Guitar and a plethora of classically trained musicians from the Royal Northern College of Music creates an instantly recognizable sound. The band has been praised by the likes of Neil McCormick and Dean Friedman.

[Live Event] Saturday 22 June – 7.30pm

Iwan at Ucheldre 2018-19

Nocturnes and Waltzes – Frédéric Chopin and Friends

Fourth and last in this series of Piano recitals, Iwan brings us Chopin – The Poet of the Piano

Iwan Llewelyn-Jones returns to the Ucheldre Centre to perform four recitals that explore the captivating piano music of Frédéric Chopin, and specifically the Nocturnes and Waltzes, timeless masterpieces brimming with beguiling charm and sparkling wit.

Each recital highlighting the influences brought to bear on Chopin by his predecessors with works by Bach, Mozart, and the composer credited with giving birth to the Nocturne, John Field. Conversely, the ways in which Chopin’s ground-breaking pianistic style shaped the music of future generations is reflected in performances of piano works from across the globe: Fauré, Ravel and Debussy (France), Schumann (Germany), Grieg (Norway), Liszt (Hungary), Paderewski (Poland) and Rachmaninov (Russia), together with Britten (Great Britain), Liebermann (USA) and Sculthorpe (Australia).

[Broadcast] Thursday 27 June – pm

NT Live: Small Island

Andrea Levy’s Orange Prize-winning novel Small Island comes to life in an epic new theatre adaptation (adaptation by Helen Edmundson). Experience the play in cinemas, filmed live on stage as part of National Theatre Live’s 10th birthday.

Small Island embarks on a journey from Jamaica to Britain, through the Second World War to 1948 – the year the HMT Empire Windrush docked at Tilbury.

The play follows three intricately connected stories. Hortense yearns for a new life away from rural Jamaica, Gilbert dreams of becoming a lawyer, and Queenie longs to escape her Lincolnshire roots. Hope and humanity meet stubborn reality as the play traces the tangled history of Jamaica and the UK.

A company of 40 actors take to the stage of the National Theatre in this timely and moving story.

[Workshops] Saturday 29 June – 10am-4pm

Lit Soc: Fiona Owen introduces Phil Bowen

[Broadcast] Sunday 30 June – 5.30pm

Glyndbourne Opera Live: Cinderella/Cendrillon (Massenet)

A brand-new production directed by critically-acclaimed actor and director Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter, Killing Eve), the classic Cinderella story is told with composer Massenet’s sensuous and lavish score. Glyndebourne favourite and international star Danielle de Niese plays the titular role in this glittering and colourful opera.

Cegin Ucheldre Kitchen

Open Monday to Saturday 10am-4.30pm.

Lunches 12pm onwards.

Sunday 2pm – 4.30pm. Coffee, teas and cakes only.

For more information about events or to book, please call the Ucheldre box-office on 01407 763361, email: box-office@ucheldre.org or visit our website at www.ucheldre.org.