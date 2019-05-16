What’s On at Ucheldre this June 2019

Exciting New Exhibition – Clare Bailey: Parallel Lives

Opening Saturday 6th June – Running until Sunday 7th July

Events

[Live Event] Saturday 1 June 7.15pm

Mary Parry and her Musical Players

Proudly present “Down Memory Lane with Mary” (film documentary – Mary Tells Her Story)

Also “A Cavalcade of Song and Dance”

Produced and Directed by Mary Parry MBE

Music Director – Huw Peters & Costumes by Mary Parry

A fundraising show with proceeds going to The Friends of Alaw Ward, Ysbyty Gwynedd.

[Broadcast] Wednesday 5 June 7pm

RSC Live: Taming of the Shrew

William Shakespeare’s comedy is reimagined. 1590, England is a matriarchy. Baptista Minola is seeking to sell off her son Katherine to the highest bidder. Cue an explosive battle of the sexes in this electrically charged love story. Justin Audibert (Snow in Midsummer, The Jew of Malta) returns Shakespeare’s fierce, energitic comedy of gender and materialism on its head to offer a fresh perspective on its portrayal of heirarchy and power.

[Live Event] Sunday 9 June 6pm

Book Launch: Janice Madden’s The Flower Collection

‘The Flower Collection’ is strongly tied in many ways to Anglesey and illustrated by several wonderful water colour paintings by the Massey sisters 1880.

Professor Roy Chantrell is to launch the book with Janice Madden.

To be followed by refreshments in Ucheldre’s café.

[Broadcast] Tuesday 11 June 7.15pm

ROH Ballet Live: Romeo and Juliet (Prokofiev)

Set to Sergei Prokofiev wonderful score (the ballroom scene known now too as the theme for TV’s The Apprentice)

Shakespeare’s enduring love story is known the world over. Since its 1965 premiere with The Royal Ballet, Kenneth MacMillan’s Romeo and Juliet has become a modern ballet classic. The choreography captures the emotions of the young couple as they fall in love, despite the barriers that finally bring about the story’s tragic end.

Each revival gives opportunities for new dancers to interpret the doomed lovers. The whole Company brings the colour and action of Renaissance Verona, where a busy market all too quickly bursts into sword fighting, and family feud leads to tragedy for both the Montagues and Caprulets.

[Live Event] Friday 14 June 7.30pm

Ollie West Band

Cinematic, orchestral pop is a phrase not used frequently by bands to describe their sound, yet for The Ollie West Band this fits perfectly.

Formed by 21year old singer, songwriter and pianist Ollie West, originally from Guildford, this Manchester based ensemble is creating unique music that transcends genre and the generic ideas of the pop band, with influences as far spread as Elbow and Billy Joel to the Cinematic Orchestra to Claude Debussy. The combination of Ollie, Ashley Garrod on Bass, Pete Leaver on Drums, James Cooke on Guitar and a plethora of classically trained musicians from the Royal Northern College of Music creates an instantly recognizable sound. The band has been praised by the likes of Neil McCormick and Dean Friedman.

[Live Event] Saturday 22 June 7.30pm

Iwan at Ucheldre 2018-19

Nocturnes and Waltzes – Frédéric Chopin and Friends

Fourth and last in this series of Piano recitals, Iwan brings us Chopin – The Poet of the Piano

Iwan Llewelyn-Jones returns to the Ucheldre Centre to perform four recitals that explore the captivating piano music of Frédéric Chopin, and specifically the Nocturnes and Waltzes, timeless masterpieces brimming with beguiling charm and sparkling wit.

Each recital highlighting the influences brought to bear on Chopin by his predecessors with works by Bach, Mozart, and the composer credited with giving birth to the Nocturne, John Field. Conversely, the ways in which Chopin’s ground-breaking pianistic style shaped the music of future generations is reflected in performances of piano works from across the globe: Fauré, Ravel and Debussy (France), Schumann (Germany), Grieg (Norway), Liszt (Hungary), Paderewski (Poland) and Rachmaninov (Russia), together with Britten (Great Britain), Liebermann (USA) and Sculthorpe (Australia).

[Broadcast] Thursday 27 June 7pm

NT Live: Small Island

Andrea Levy’s Orange Prize-winning novel Small Island comes to life in an epic new theatre adaptation (adaptation by Helen Edmundson). Experience the play in cinemas, filmed live on stage as part of National Theatre Live’s 10th birthday.

Small Island embarks on a journey from Jamaica to Britain, through the Second World War to 1948 – the year the HMT Empire Windrush docked at Tilbury.

The play follows three intricately connected stories. Hortense yearns for a new life away from rural Jamaica, Gilbert dreams of becoming a lawyer, and Queenie longs to escape her Lincolnshire roots. Hope and humanity meet stubborn reality as the play traces the tangled history of Jamaica and the UK.

A company of 40 actors take to the stage of the National Theatre in this timely and moving story.

[Workshops] Saturday 29 June 10am-4pm

Lit Soc: Fiona Owen introduces Phil Bowen

[Broadcast] Sunday 30 June 5.30pm

Glyndebourne Opera Live: Cinderella/Cendrillon (Massenet)

A brand-new production directed by critically-acclaimed actor and director Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter, Killing Eve), the classic Cinderella story is told with composer Massenet’s sensuous and lavish score. Glyndebourne favourite and international star Danielle de Niese plays the titular role in this glittering and colourful opera.

Cegin Ucheldre Kitchen

Open Monday to Saturday 10am-4.30pm.

Lunches 12pm onwards.

Sunday 2 – 4.30pm. Coffee, teas and cakes only.

Canolfan Ucheldre Centre, Millbank, Holyhead, Anglesey, LL65 1TE, Box Office

Tel: 01407 763361

Web: www.ucheldre.org

email: box-office@ucheldre.org

Facebook: Ucheldre Holyhead

Twitter: @CanUcheldreCtr