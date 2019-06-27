What’s On – at Ucheldre, Holyhead July 19

Saturday 6th July 8pm

WESTLIFE: THE TWENTY TOUR , LIVE FROM CROKE PARK

Westlife are back!

It’s been 20 years since the record-breaking boyband smashed into the charts with their first No. 1 single and now their highly anticipated reunion tour – which sold out in minutes – is coming to cinemas worldwide.

Broadcast from Dublin’s iconic Croke Park stadium, ‘The Twenty Tour’ will see Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian perform their brand-new music, alongside all 14 of their UK No.1 hits.

Westlife fans from coast to coast will raise the roof once more, in celebration of one of pop’s most sensational comebacks.

A recording of the concert will be screened twice tomorrow Sunday 7th July at 3.30pm & 6pm

Saturday 13th July 7.30pm

A Concert of Choral Classics

Isle of Anglesey Choral Society / Cymdeithas Gorawl Ynys Mon

The Isle of Anglesey Choral Society presents Franck’s Mass in Amaj to include Panis Angelicus, plus a feast of Choral Classics by some of your favourite composers including Stainer, Elgar, Faure and many others.

The choir is led by Music Director, Ellie Lighton, and accompanied by Steven Evans.

Sunday 14th July 5.30pm

Broadcast Live from Glyndebourne, The Barber of Seville / Il Barbiere di Siviglia by Rossini

Mischief and mayhem run riot in Rossini’s most popular comedy. Figaro, the renowned Barber of Seville, has a cunning that knows no bounds. His playful energy is brought to life in director Annabel Arden’s sparkling and springing production. This is also another chance to catch Danielle de Niese who plays the determined Rosina.

Exhibition Opening

Art for All 2019 / Arlunio i Bawb 2019

Once again the Ucheldre is hosting it’s annual competition for local artists both professional and amateur of all ages.

This competition is open to anyone living in the counties of Anglesey, Gwynedd or Conwy.

Summary of Crucial Dates:

Thursday 11th – Saturday 13th July 10am – 5pm: Bring work into Centre with Entry Form & fees

Thursday 18th July

5pm: Opening of Exhibition

5.30pm: Announcement of prize winners

Everyone welcome

Crynodeb o ddyddiadau pwysig

Dydd Iau 11th – Sadwrn 13th Gorffennaf 10yb – 5yh: Dewch ar gwaith ir Ganolfan gyda’r ffulfleni cais ar taliad

Dydd Iau 18th Gorffennaf

5yh: Arddangosfa’n agor

5.30yh: Chyhoeddiad o’r enillwyr

Croeso i bawb

Supported by the Licia Crystal Charitable Trust.

Exhibition runs until Tuesday 3rd September

Arddangosfa yn rhedig tan dydd Mawrth 3rd Medi

Free Admission

Friday 19th & Saturday 20th July 7.30pm

Hereafter Productions presents Just Shorts

Hereafter Productions presents Just Shorts, an evening of one act plays. A variety of classic works, re-imagined for the modern stage. The new and exciting theatre company invites you into a surreal world of eccentric characters, mythical beings and secret killers.Featuring the works of Anton Chekhov, August Strindberg and more…

Hereafter Productions are a young local group of actors and musicians.

Hereafter Productions is a new theatre company based in beautiful North Wales. We were formed in early 2019 with the intention of developing new writing and talent, as well as producing fresh takes on classic works. Our aim is to bring accessible and diverse theatrical productions to the local stage. Our young cast come from a variety of backgrounds, and we have over 40 years’ worth of acting and production experience between us. Our past work has included; musical theatre productions, comedies, classic dramas, pantomimes, Shakespeare plays, murder mysteries, concerts and variety shows. Through this broad range of experiences, we have amassed a wealth of knowledge, both onstage and behind the scenes.

Visit: hereafterproductions.co.uk/#about-us

Sunday 21st July 7pm

The Academy / Yr Academi Presents Academi’s Got Talent!

A production to showcase the talent of the young people who have just completed their first term with The Academy.

www.academiholyhead.co.uk

Thursday 25th July 7pm

National Theatre Live: The Lehman Trilogy by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power directed by Sam Mendes

The story of a family and a company that changed the world, told in three parts on a single evening.

Academy Award-winner Sam Mendes (Skyfall, The Ferryman) directs Simon Russell Beale,

Adam Godley and Ben Miles who play the Lehman Brothers, their sons and grandsons.

On a cold September morning in 1844 a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside. Dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers and an American epic begins.

163 years later, the firm they establish – Lehman Brothers – spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy, and triggers the largest financial crisis in history. This critically acclaimed and five-time Olivier Award nominated play features stunning set design from Es Devlin (NT Live: Hamlet) and will be broadcast live from London’s West End as part of National Theatre Live’s 10th Birthday season.

Saturday 27th July 7pm & Sunday 28th July 3pm

André Rieu’s Maastricht Summer Concert: Shall We Dance?

André announces his annual summer cinema event from his hometown of Maastricht It is without doubt the music concert cinema event of the summer!

For 2019 André is asking Shall We Dance? as he invites you to join him in the comfort of your local cinema, welcoming you into the beautiful and historic town that holds such special memories for both André and his fans throughout the world. Performing live from the stunning medieval town square, André is accompanied by his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra, who he has travelled the world with for over 30 years, as well as a cast of over 100 dancers.

Andre commented, “Once again I am delighted to welcome fans from across the UK into my hometown of Maastricht, through their cinema screens in 2019! It is a magical way of seeing what for me every year is a wonderful occasion!

This year will be extra special – performing the music of my heart: the Waltz. Come and join us for “The Beautiful Blue Danube” and many more surprises, some of which we will reveal during the next weeks to come! I want to see everyone waltzing in the cinema aisles!”.

With special guests, surprises, as well as some renowned sopranos and tenors, André will this year celebrate the true music of a heart which beats in 3⁄4 time – the Waltz!

A highlight of the year for so many, André’s cinema concerts are unique with the warmth and energy being beamed direct to audiences. Hosted by Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins, the concert will also take audiences behind the scenes, as well as an exclusive stage-side interview with André!

Wednesday 31st July 7pm

RSC Live: Measure for Measure (William Shakespeare)

“To whom should I complain?”

When a young novice nun is compromised by a corrupt official, who offers to save her brother from execution in return for sex, she has no idea where to turn for help. When she threatens to expose him, he tells her that no one would believe her. Shakespeare wrote this play in the early 1600s, yet it remains astonishingly resonant today.

Artistic Director, Gregory Doran, directs this new production.