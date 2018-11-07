What makes Montgomery Waters so special?

The fractured volcanic strata on the Welsh/English Boarder close to Offa’s Dyke has a host of different types of rock bent and twisted by nature. This is what makes the sources so unusual with Montgomery Waters.

This unique blend of minerals produces one of the best tasting mineral waters in the world, clean, crisp, refreshing and totally natural.

Montgomery Waters are in Churchstoke close to the ancient earth work wall that marked the edge of King of Mercia’s lands and the start of the Welsh Kingdom of Powys and dates back to 737AD. There have been settlements on this site for centuries because of the life giving water springs in this area. Churchstoke, Yr Ystog in Welsh, was mentioned in the Doomsday book in 1086 and was known as the farm with a Church , Cirestoc in the old Language.

Why is there such an abundance of water and springs in Churchstoke ?

The majestic Todleth Hill, Roundton Hill and Corndon hill that rise around us act as a natural barrier to the water laden clouds that push in from the west and force them to drop their rain onto the land. The village sits on the confluence of the rivers Caebitra and Camlad.

Montgomery Waters own all the land that source is drawn from so have control what is on the land, there’s no extensive, intensive framing its just grazed by the rare breed cattle and sheep that the owners raise.

Montgomery Waters and the Environment

Situated in the lovely village of Churchstoke in Powys, they are at the heart of the community and care deeply about this beautiful location.

Their aim is to be one of the UK’s leading water bottling businesses, but ensure this success is attained responsibly.

As a family business, Montgomery Water takes every care to ensure they always act in the best interests of our society and the environment i.e. those that live & work within the two.

This means staying true to their beliefs. Through a combination of investments and improvements to our ways of working. They’ve installed over 3000 solar panels to help generate the electricity to run our bottling lines. Investment of over £10 million in new bottling equipment, enabling them to form their own plastic (PET) bottles on site; reducing the number of inbound deliveries by a factor of 15.

Montgomery Waters are leading the way on using recycled plastic in their bottles and are working with their customers to encourage recycling.

Here are some of the Celtic Spring, Aqua Vit and Aqua Roma brand products produced by Montgomery Waters.