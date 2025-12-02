West Wales Freemasons See Impact of SJA Cymru Donation

St John Ambulance Cymru recently welcomed representatives from the West Wales Freemasons to learn more about the Community Support Unit their donation has helped purchase as part of a visit to the charity’s Divisional building in Carmarthen.

The West Wales Freemasons kindly donated £20,000 towards the purchase of the vehicle, which is being used to support the charity’s work to provide first aid support across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, as well as further afield for events of national significance.

In addition to being equipped with a range of first aid equipment, as well as a gazebo, tables and chairs to support visibility at events, the specially adapted vehicle also has space for six St John People and is equipped with facilities to support volunteer welfare.

As well as being shown the various features of the Community Support Unit, the West Wales Masons were presented with a Certificate of Appreciation and were thanked by Trustee Prof. Jean White CBE as well as local St John Ambulance Cymru volunteers, staff and members of the St John Council for Dyfed.

The first aid charity for Wales has purchased over 15 of the vehicles to support its work to provide first aid cover at a range of events large and small across the country.

Head of Fundraising and Communications for St John Ambulance Cymru, Owen Thomas said:

“This event was a valuable opportunity to show our generous donors from the West Wales Freemasons the real difference we are making in local communities thanks to their continued support. “As well as providing our St John People with everything they need to provide first aid at an event, these vehicles also provide the facilities that enable them to have a hot drink and warm food, as well as shelter from the temperamental Welsh weather.”

The latest support from the West Wales Masons follows the donation made in 2024 to support the purchase of an ambulance vehicle.

James Ross, Head of West Wales Freemasons said:

“We are delighted to have been able to see the tangible impact our support is having on the ground, supporting St John volunteers as they care for others. “We are proud to support St John Ambulance Cymru’s work in West Wales to provide first aid for those in need and to help more people learn the skills that could save a life.”

To find our more about St John Ambulance Cymru’s work across Wales and how you can donate or get involved, visit www.sjacymru.org.uk .

Feature image: Representatives from the West Wales Freemasons with St John Ambulance Cymru volunteers, Dyfed Council Members and Trustee Prof. Jean White CBE MStJ are pictured with the Community Support Unit outside the charity’s Divisional building in Carmarthen.