Spring has added a welcome touch of beauty to the Ceiriog Valley with wild flowers emerging in abundance. Its time for a special hotel offer for North Wales so you can experience the valley for yourselves!

For the entire month of May, come and dine with us and book a room to make a night of it from just £75.00*

T’s & C’s: Minimum spend £50.00 on food and offer only available Monday-Thursday and Sundays not coinciding with Bank Holidays. *£75.00 for a Classic Double room, upgrades available at a reduced rate of £100.00 for a Superior Room and £150.00 for a Suite, subject to availability.

To book our hotel offer for North Wales email us info@thewestarms.com or phone on 01691 600665 and quote ‘MAYDAY MADNESS’

Website: www.thewestarms.com

Running the West Arms is a way of life!

For Nicky and Mark Williamson, taking over the West Arms in February 2018 was more like a ‘calling’. The Welsh countryside had a draw for both of them from childhood. When they came upon the West Arms by accident the lure of the charm and character of the 15th-century country hotel and of Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog became too much to resist, as it does for so many visitors who fall upon this undiscovered secret of Wales.

Driving along the Ceiriog Valley it is as though you have ‘fallen off the world’ it is a uniquely special place …. You meander along the unspoiled valley and the scenery around you is just breath-taking. Finally, you arrive at Llanarmon DC and the valley opens to the most picturesque village and backdrop that you’ll never want to leave… over the local stone bridge, you’ll find the West Arms.

The story of the West Arms itself dates back to 1570, when it was a farmhouse belonging to local gentry.

Those centuries of providing warmth and hospitality to travellers are part of the fabric of the West Arms. Low ceilings, natural slate floors and roaring inglenook fires create the perfect ambience in which to enjoy the delicious food prepared by award winning chef Grant Williams. Seasonal dishes lovingly prepared using fresh local produce can be enjoyed in the award winning restaurant or amidst the laid back comfort of the bar.

Jasper and Sam are Nicky and Mark’s four-legged family and you will find them wherever you find Nicky and Mark – why would you come to the best walking area in Wales and not bring your four-legged friend, so the West Arms encourages you to bring your little mates with you. The hotel is fully dog-friendly and they are as welcome as you are.

The only place the doggies don’t go is the main restaurant, since we couldn’t really ask them to control themselves with all those delicious aromas wafting around them, [but they can of course join you if you eat in the bar].

And if you don’t want to leave when last orders are called or the final morsel of delicious food has been eaten, then you don’t have to. Sixteen individual rooms are waiting for our guests, from larger suites, split level accommodation to classic valley view rooms and even the odd snug room, we can offer options to suit all pockets. Our rooms offer quirkiness and character some with the treat of century’s old exposed beams. A great place to eat and a wonderful place to stay – for Nicky and Mark the West Arms is their chance to make that dream come true.