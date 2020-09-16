Welsh Society Of Western New England – Autumn Newsletter

Welsh Society of Western New England is a Welsh Society that has told us about their group. The present Covid-19 pandemic has had some wonderful side effects. No we cannot go and hug our loved ones but digitally we have become much closer as Welsh Country has with many of its subscribers.

The Welsh Society of Western New England (WSWNE) is dedicated to celebrating and learning about all things Welsh. We meet at least quarterly and share a meal and an interesting subject or presentation relating to Wales. Many of our members have Welsh heritage or were born in Wales and others are drawn to gatherings through their interest in the country, language and culture.

Our meetings and activities occur at various locations around Western New England. Past WSWNE events have included:

Gatherings and luncheons in towns in Western Massachusetts and Connecticut

Monthly genealogy research workshops and presentations

Welsh language classes

St. David’s Day celebrations, with a presenter

Christmas Holiday luncheons, with a presenter

Welsh Afternoon Teas and a Wine & Welsh Cheese Tasting event

Watching Welsh films and Wales’ Rugby team play

Trips to Welsh events in New York City and other nearby states

Annual attendance at the North American Festival of Wales (NAFOW) http://thewnaa.org/

