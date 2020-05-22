Welsh National Park Authorities Issue a Call for Continued Patience Amidst Fears of a Busy Bank Holiday Weekend

Wales’ three National Park Authorities have thanked the public for adhering to government guidance in recent weeks and have called for continued patience this weekend to stay home and stay safe.

While Wales remains in lockdown, there are increasing fears that people will ignore Welsh Government regulations and attempt to access popular National Park hot spots over the Bank Holiday weekend, putting the Park’s fragile rural communities at greater risk.

The Park Authorities are reminding all UK residents to remember that Wales is still in lockdown with only essential travel permitted, therefore people are unable to drive to visit any of the Welsh National Parks.

Cllr. Paul Harries, Chair of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority said:

“We have seen on the ground that the messages clearly stated by Welsh Government are getting through and that in general people are staying at home to stay safe and only exercising from their doorstep, however there have been exceptions. “National Parks depend on our visitor economies, but during these unprecedented times we are telling people to stay at home to stay safe and visit later. If not, there is real concern that our health services will face increased pressure and social distancing measures will not be followed.”

Meanwhile Cllr. Gareth Ratcliffe, Chair of the Brecon Beacons National Park Authority who represents an area bordering with England in the Brecon Beacons National Park says:

“The difference between regulations in England and Wales has presented local challenges. Our communities are working hard to look after each other and we are grateful to all those following the rules for Wales and keeping our fragile rural communities safe.”

Mr. Owain Wyn, Chair of Snowdonia National Park said:

“We understand that people are missing the Welsh National Parks and may be tempted to come here but please do not. It is a critical time for our communities and health services here in north Wales as we are only now reaching the peak of Covid-19 cases. We look forward to welcoming you back when it is safe, safe for you and safe for our communities”

Under Welsh Government regulations, the National Parks in Wales have closed a number of sites, including the Coast Path in Pembrokeshire, Snowdon in Snowdonia and Pen Y Fan in the Brecon Beacons. These and other sites are closed as they present a risk in terms of the transmission of the Covid-19 virus.

Park Authorities are urging people to continue to respect the differences between Wales and England and to stay at home, stay safe and protect the NHS.

More information on closures as well as changes to National Park services can be found here:

Snowdonia: www.eryri.llyw.cymru/coronavirus

Brecon Beacons: https://www.beacons-npa.gov.uk/

Pembrokeshire: www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales