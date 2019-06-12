Welsh Language Tour to Reveal Carew Castle’s Rich History

Welsh speakers and learners are being given the opportunity to enjoy an afternoon guided tour of the fascinating Carew Castle site on Saturday 15 June.

The hour-long walking tour will include a full history of the Castle, and explore its many colourful characters over the centuries.

This includes Princess Nest, who was dubbed the most beautiful woman in Wales, and Sir Rhys Ap Thomas, the man who is said to have killed Richard III at the Battle of Bosworth.

Carew Castle Manager, Daisy Hughes said: “The tour is perfect for fluent Welsh speakers and learners alike as the tour guide is Christian Donovan, who as well as having an in-depth knowledge of the Castle’s history, is a local Welsh language tutor who has taught adult Welsh classes for many years in Pembrokeshire.

“Come and learn more about the site’s turbulent past, see how the building was developed over hundreds of years and hear about the ghosts that are said to haunt the Castle to this day.”

The Welsh Language Tour of Carew Castle, which takes place at 2.30pm on Saturday 15 June, is included free with normal admission.

The site is managed by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

For full details including opening times and ticket prices visit www.carewcastle.com

During the Civil War the Castle Carew site was owned by Sir George Carew who declared for the King, but it was garrisoned at different times by both royalists and parliamentarians, and indeed changed hands four times, on at least one occasion following a fierce assault. Buildings on the south side, including the kitchens, were slighted to prevent the enemy making further use of the site. Following the Civil War the Castle was occupied for some years, but eventually abandoned in 1686.

In 1983 the National Park Authority leased the Castle and surrounding area for 99 years. We began an extensive programme of restoration and management with the aims of conserving the buildings, improving their setting and increasing public access and enjoyment. The restoration programme was long-term, involving a team of masons and grant-aided by Cadw: Welsh Historic Monuments.

The Castle is now a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) due to its bat population and several locally or regionally rare species of plants.

Major renovation works were completed at Carew Castle in 2013, including reinstatement of the Lesser Hall roof, a new visitor centre and shop, as well as car park enhancements.