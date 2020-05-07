Welsh Kitchen

Click the full screen icon ( ) in the toolbar above…or you can read the feature below.

Serves: 2

You’ll need:

4 eggs

1 carton of Arctic Iced Coffee Latte

8 slices of brioche

Strawberries

Maple Syrup

What next?

1 In a bowl beat the eggs with the Arctic Iced Coffee.

2 Soak the slices of brioche in the egg mixture until the have all soaked up the liquid.

3 Heat a frying pan and fry each slice in butter until golden.

4 Serve on a place with chopped strawberries and a drizzle of maple syrup.

For more recipes visit: arcticicedcoffee.co.uk

Serves: 4

You’ll need:

280g Reginette pasta

4 shallots

2 cloves garlic

1 pack cooked beetroot

2 tsp olive oil

200ml low fat sour cream

2 large handfuls Fresh & Naked rocket

Small bunch chives, finely chopped

Salt and pepper

What next?

1 Boil a kettle of water, pour into a large saucepan and bring back to the boil. Cook the pasta according to the pack instructions.

2 While the pasta is cooking roughly chop the shallots, garlic and beetroot. Heat the oil in a saucepan and sauté the shallots for 5-6 minutes until they start to soften. Add the garlic and cook for another 2 minutes.

3 Take off the heat and add the beetroot and sour cream to the pan. Blend the mixture using a hand blender or food processor to a coarse sauce. Taste and season well with salt and black pepper.

4 Once the pasta is cooked, drain and return to the pan. Pour the warm sauce over the pasta and toss to coat the pasta well. In a separate bowl dress the rocket with a little oil or your favourite dressing (optional).

5 Scatter a little rocket over each plate then top with the beetrooty pasta. Drizzle over any sauce left in the pan and sprinkle over the chives. Top with the remaining rocket and a few shavings of parmesan (optional).

To serve: Your favourite salad dressing or a drizzle of oil and parmesan shavings.

For more recipes visit: freshandnaked.co.uk

Serves: 2

You’ll need:

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp sweet smoked paprika

1 tbsp olive oil

4 small chicken thighs

Salt & pepper

15 mixed radishes, quartered

1 avocado

Small bunch coriander

½ lime

1 tsp olive oil

4 small tortilla wraps (corn if available)

What next?

1 Preheat the oven to 200°C.

2 Place the chicken thighs in a bowl and add the ground cumin, sweet smoked paprika and olive oil, along with a pinch of salt and pepper. Mix well until all the chicken is well coated.

3 Place the chicken thighs on a baking tray and bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes, until cooked through and the juices run clear. Put to one side to cool, while you prepare the other ingredients.

4 Warm the tortillas in a dry frying pan and peel and slice the avocado.

5 Once the chicken has cooled down, shred the meat off the bones and stir through any juices from the baking tray.

6 Serve the chicken in a warm tortilla, topped with the sliced avocado, radishes and fresh coriander and finish with a squeeze of fresh lime juice.

For more recipes visit: loveradish.co.uk

Serves: 4

You’ll need:

100g oatmeal biscuits

400g yoghurt

8 walnuts

4 Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit

4 tablespoons honey

What next?

1 Peel the kiwis and cut them into equal-sized dices. Roughly chop the walnuts.

2 Crumble the biscuits and divide the crumbs between the 4 individual cups, together with the walnuts. First cover with the yoghurt and then the honey.

3 To finish, add the kiwifruit. Cover the cups and keep them in the fridge until the moment of serving.

For more recipes visit: zespri.eu