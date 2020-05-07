Welsh Kitchen

Click the full screen icon () in the toolbar above…or you can read the feature below.
Serves: 2
You’ll need:
4 eggs
1 carton of Arctic Iced Coffee Latte
8 slices of brioche
Strawberries
Maple Syrup
What next?
1 In a bowl beat the eggs with the Arctic Iced Coffee.
2 Soak the slices of brioche in the egg mixture until the have all soaked up the liquid.
3 Heat a frying pan and fry each slice in butter until golden.
4 Serve on a place with chopped strawberries and a drizzle of maple syrup.
For more recipes visit: arcticicedcoffee.co.uk
Serves: 4
You’ll need:
280g Reginette pasta
4 shallots
2 cloves garlic
1 pack cooked beetroot
2 tsp olive oil
200ml low fat sour cream
2 large handfuls Fresh & Naked rocket
Small bunch chives, finely chopped
Salt and pepper
What next?
1 Boil a kettle of water, pour into a large saucepan and bring back to the boil. Cook the pasta according to the pack instructions.
2 While the pasta is cooking roughly chop the shallots, garlic and beetroot. Heat the oil in a saucepan and sauté the shallots for 5-6 minutes until they start to soften. Add the garlic and cook for another 2 minutes.
3 Take off the heat and add the beetroot and sour cream to the pan. Blend the mixture using a hand blender or food processor to a coarse sauce. Taste and season well with salt and black pepper.
4 Once the pasta is cooked, drain and return to the pan. Pour the warm sauce over the pasta and toss to coat the pasta well. In a separate bowl dress the rocket with a little oil or your favourite dressing (optional).
5 Scatter a little rocket over each plate then top with the beetrooty pasta. Drizzle over any sauce left in the pan and sprinkle over the chives. Top with the remaining rocket and a few shavings of parmesan (optional).
To serve: Your favourite salad dressing or a drizzle of oil and parmesan shavings.
For more recipes visit: freshandnaked.co.uk
Serves: 2
You’ll need:
2 tsp ground cumin
2 tsp sweet smoked paprika
1 tbsp olive oil
4 small chicken thighs
Salt & pepper
15 mixed radishes, quartered
1 avocado
Small bunch coriander
½ lime
1 tsp olive oil
4 small tortilla wraps (corn if available)
What next?
1 Preheat the oven to 200°C.
2 Place the chicken thighs in a bowl and add the ground cumin, sweet smoked paprika and olive oil, along with a pinch of salt and pepper. Mix well until all the chicken is well coated.
3 Place the chicken thighs on a baking tray and bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes, until cooked through and the juices run clear. Put to one side to cool, while you prepare the other ingredients.
4 Warm the tortillas in a dry frying pan and peel and slice the avocado.
5 Once the chicken has cooled down, shred the meat off the bones and stir through any juices from the baking tray.
6 Serve the chicken in a warm tortilla, topped with the sliced avocado, radishes and fresh coriander and finish with a squeeze of fresh lime juice.
For more recipes visit: loveradish.co.uk
Serves: 4
You’ll need:
100g oatmeal biscuits
400g yoghurt
8 walnuts
4 Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit
4 tablespoons honey
What next?
1 Peel the kiwis and cut them into equal-sized dices. Roughly chop the walnuts.
2 Crumble the biscuits and divide the crumbs between the 4 individual cups, together with the walnuts. First cover with the yoghurt and then the honey.
3 To finish, add the kiwifruit. Cover the cups and keep them in the fridge until the moment of serving.
For more recipes visit: zespri.eu
