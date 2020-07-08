Welsh Kitchen

Click the full screen icon ( ) in the toolbar above…or you can read the feature below.

Serves: 8

You’ll need:

200g Isle of Wight Tomatoes

50g oats

50g mixed seeds

100g plain flour

100g wholemeal flour

1 tsp oregano

2 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda

2 eggs

80ml sunflower oil or vegetable oil

80g plain yoghurt

60g grated cheddar cheese

60g cream cheese, we used Paysan Breton French Garlic and herb cream cheese

Salt & pepper

What next?

1 Chop the tomatoes into bite sized pieces.

2 In a large bowl, combine the oats, seeds, flours, oregano, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda and mix to combine. In a separate bowl whisk together the eggs, oil and yoghurt and grated cheddar.

3 Put the tomatoes and the wet ingredients in the bowl with the dry ingredients and mix to combine. Add the cream cheese in small spoonful’s and swirl through gently, aiming to keep the cream cheese intact.

4 Pour the mixture into the tin (sprinkle with a few more seeds and a little grated cheese, if you like).

5 Bake for 40 minutes and then cover with foil and bake for a further 40 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool on a wire rack before cutting into thick slices.

Super easy side dish making the most of summer sweetcorn, with a useful make ahead flavoured butter. This butter also works well with baked or new potatoes, or on top of a barbecued steak.

Serves: 6

You’ll need:

100g butter, softened

2 shallots, finely grated

20g fresh herbs – a mix of parsley, chives, with just a little rosemary.

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

6 corn on the cob

What next?

1 Add the soft butter to a bowl (if it’s too hard, 20 seconds in the microwave should soften it just enough). Stir through the grated shallot and herbs and season well with salt and pepper.

2 If you are making the butter ahead to use later then place it onto a sheet of clingfilm. Roll into a sausage shape then chill in the fridge.

3 When you are ready to cook the corn take a little of this butter, a scant teaspoon, and rub all over a head of corn using clean hands. Repeat with the remaining corn. Reserve the rest of the butter for after cooking.

4 Lay the buttered corn on the grill bars of the barbecue and cook for about 15 minutes, turning frequently, until they are lightly charred in places and the corn is tender. Serve immediately with the rest of the butter dotted on top.

To make quick and simple adult versions of Mini Milks, freeze Arctic Iced Latte in lolly moulds.

Give them an extra edge by lacing with a little rum or cointreau for a summer party.

Serves: 1 carton of Arctic Iced Coffee will make 5, 60ml milk pops.

You’ll need:

Arctic Iced Coffee Latte

Lolly moulds (we used 60ml moulds)

What next?

1 Simply pour the Arctic Iced Coffee directly into the lolly moulds.

2 Place in the freezer until frozen.

3 Release from the moulds and enjoy.

Optional extra, drizzle melted white chocolate over the milk pops once released from the moulds for some added sweetness.

Serves: Makes 1 loaf tin

You’ll need:

2 SunGold kiwis

2 medium very ripe bananas

110g butter, softened

170g caster sugar

2 large eggs

225g self-raising flour

Chocolate, roughly chopped (optional)

1 tablespoon demerara sugar

What next?

1 Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4

2 Grease and line a loaf tin.

3 Peel one of the SunGold kiwis and mash in a bowl along with the two bananas and set aside.

4 In a separate bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

5 One by one, carefully mix in each egg, stirring well to make sure it is well incorporated.

6 Mix in the flour until stirred through. If using, here is where you would add your chunks of chocolate.

7 Spoon the mixture into the loaf tin and sprinkle over the demerara sugar.

8 Slice the remaining SunGold kiwi and arrange across the top of the cake.

9 Bake in the oven for 35-40 minutes until cooked through and golden.

