Welsh Highland Railway – Landslide Affects Christmas Trains

The Ffestiniog Railway Company can confirm that the Welsh Highland Railway has been affected by a landslide near Tryfan Junction 4.5 miles from Caernarfon in North Wales. Persistent heavy rain over recent weeks has caused a number of similar incidents in the area including the widely reported example on the coast at nearby Nefyn.

The incident is thought to have happened on Thursday morning 18th December during intense localised rainstorms that were the subject of weather warnings. The following day a full inspection of the railway was planned prior to operation of trains, and this revealed a considerable landslip that with around one hundred cubic metres of mud deposited on the line.

The Santa train services from Caernarfon this weekend will continue to operate as planned but over a shortened route.

The railway company will have engineers and geotechnical consultants on site shortly and will formulate an appropriate plan of action. Details of the impact on services between Christmas and new year will be communicated on Tuesday the 23rd of December once the engineers have completed their inspections and assessment.

Director and General Manager, Paul Lewin commented: