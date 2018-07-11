Welsh Gluten Free bakes new premises

Welsh Gluten Free Bakery Products, have upped their production and increased their staff with the help of Cywain which is a project that supports the development of new markets for growth orientated businesses in the agri-food sector.

Says Cywain Development Manager, Nia Môn, “For small companies, expanding and moving premises can be a daunting, but exciting experience and we are delighted to have helped Welsh Gluten Free Bakery Products, grow their markets and customer bases.”

When Joyce Harvey-Dunton was diagnosed as Coeliac, with total wheat intolerance, she found her choice of bakery products to be limited.

So, she and her husband Andrew decided to set-up a bakery – Welsh Gluten Free Bakery Products (WGF) – with Joyce, a trained cook, supplying the hands-on baking experience producing a large range of speciality products which are suitable for Coeliacs.

The Ceredigion business has gone from strength to strength and supplies independent stores and cafes throughout South and West Wales.

Now, having recently taken the big step of moving into new premises, the business looks forward to expanding its customer base to the whole of Wales.

Continually developing new ranges, Joyce has honed her recipes over a number of years, perfecting the taste and texture of WGF’s bread, flapjacks, cakes, Welshcakes, shortbread, scones, kraft boxed finger cakes, tartlets and sweet pastries, as well as two varieties of quiche – Leek & Cheese, and Red Onion & Red Pepper. In addition, WGF produce vegan gluten-free baked products.

Their skill and invention have paid off, and last year WGF received a coveted Great Taste Award for its bread and rolls – putting the bakery among an elite group of producers.

WGF’s recent move to a new production unit at the Food Centre Wales in Horeb, will says Andrew give them the space and equipment to grow the family-run business.

Says Andrew, “We are also going for SALSA (safe and local supplier approval) accreditation which is required by many wholesalers. We’ve taken on part-time members of staff which enables us to concentrate on other areas of the business such as packaging and how we can reduce our ‘foot-print’ and the amount of plastic used.”

Through its links with Cywain, WGF has been able to tap into a wide range of business training and advice, and through trade events make contacts and display their products to a wider audience.

Says Andrew, “The support we’ve had – and continue to have – from Cywain has been tremendous, they have helped us to move forward as a growing business in the big wide world of the competitive marketplace.”

“We’re thrilled to see WGF make this investment and take this great step to grow their company and markets,” says Nia Môn. “Joyce and Andrew have worked very hard developing their business and we look forward to seeing their products being available across the country in the near future.”

www.wgfbakeryproducts.co.uk