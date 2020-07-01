Welsh Country Magazine Jul – Aug 20

During these unprecedented times Welsh Country is publishing its Jul – Aug 20 magazine online right here. There’s no charge for viewing just enjoy it during this difficult lockdown period. With Welsh Food & Drink, Arts, the history of Wales and its people, walking, lifestyle and gardening there is so much to read and enjoy. We are publishing over three weeks and the schedule is below:
Welcome & Intro
A welcome from our editor and a piece entitled ‘Horatio’s Garden, Cardiff’Read Welcome & Intro
Stories In Stone
Geoff Brookes Flight Lieutenant David Lord. V.C. DFC.Read Stories in Stone
Welsh Connections I
Gill Thomas looks at Llyswen.Read Welsh Connections – Llyswen
Pamper inc. Gadgets & Gizmos
Creams, potions and beauty treats for you.View Pamper Feature
Welsh Food & Drink
Local Producers – Use Them, Or Lose Them – Part OneRead Welsh Food & Drink
Nothing to Wear?
Clothing temptation from Helly Hansen, Tog 24, Oboz and Vionic.View Nothing to Wear?
Pictorial Wales
Brad Carr shares with us just some of his stunning photography.View Pictorial Wales
Horoscopes
Christine Chalklin gives her forecast for July.Read Horoscopes
Publishing 8th July
Walking in Wales
Tom Hutton dons his walking boots and heads for Arenig Fawr, Snowdonia.
Welsh Kitchen
Tomato Mixed Seed & Cream Cheese Bread, Barbecued Corn On The Cob with Shallot Herb Butter, Latte Milk Pops and Zespri Sun Gold Banana Bread.
Welsh Connections II
Living With Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Hot From the Kitchen
Our super chef Gareth Johns encourages you all to shop locally wherever you can.
Gardening
The National Gardening Scheme takes a look at the midsummer garden.
Publishing 15th July
Fishing
Tony Rees discusses fishing in Wales in the Year of the Outdoors.
Bookshelf
Three varied book reviews for you to enjoy.
Newsround
A snapshot of what’s happening around Wales.
Music
Some music reviews for you to enjoy including Mike Batt, Sophie Hutchings and India Electric Company
Grumpy Old Geezer
Well there’s only one topic – Covid 19!
Coffee Break
Test your skills with our crossword and sudoku puzzles. *NB: This isn’t optimised for mobile phones.