Welsh Country Magazine Jul – Aug 20

During these unprecedented times Welsh Country is publishing its Jul – Aug 20 magazine online right here. There’s no charge for viewing just enjoy it during this difficult lockdown period. With Welsh Food & Drink, Arts, the history of Wales and its people, walking, lifestyle and gardening there is so much to read and enjoy. We are publishing over three weeks and the schedule is below:

Welcome & Intro

A welcome from our editor and a piece entitled ‘Horatio’s Garden, Cardiff’

Stories In Stone

Geoff Brookes Flight Lieutenant David Lord. V.C. DFC.

Welsh Connections I

Gill Thomas looks at Llyswen.

Pamper inc. Gadgets & Gizmos

Creams, potions and beauty treats for you.

Welsh Food & Drink

Local Producers – Use Them, Or Lose Them – Part One

Nothing to Wear?

Clothing temptation from Helly Hansen, Tog 24, Oboz and Vionic.

Pictorial Wales

Brad Carr shares with us just some of his stunning photography.

Horoscopes

Christine Chalklin gives her forecast for July.

Publishing 8th July

Walking in Wales

Tom Hutton dons his walking boots and heads for Arenig Fawr, Snowdonia.

Welsh Kitchen

Tomato Mixed Seed & Cream Cheese Bread, Barbecued Corn On The Cob with Shallot Herb Butter, Latte Milk Pops and Zespri Sun Gold Banana Bread.

Welsh Connections II

Living With Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Hot From the Kitchen

Our super chef Gareth Johns encourages you all to shop locally wherever you can.

Gardening

The National Gardening Scheme takes a look at the midsummer garden.

Publishing 15th July

Fishing

Tony Rees discusses fishing in Wales in the Year of the Outdoors.

Bookshelf

Three varied book reviews for you to enjoy.

Newsround

A snapshot of what’s happening around Wales.

Music

Some music reviews for you to enjoy including Mike Batt, Sophie Hutchings and India Electric Company

Grumpy Old Geezer

Well there’s only one topic – Covid 19!

Coffee Break

Test your skills with our crossword and sudoku puzzles. *NB: This isn’t optimised for mobile phones.