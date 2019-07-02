Welsh Country Magazine July – August 2019

Welsh Country Magazine is the pan Wales magazine that is essential reading for those that are passionate about the countryside of Wales, Welsh Food, Arts in Wales, the history of Wales and its people, lifestyle, gardening and much more. Here’s a list of just some of the fascinating articles that feature in the Mar-Apr 2019 issue:

FISHING – Tony Rees bewails how July is the last of the months when the angler can still enjoy late evening fishing.

STORIES IN STONE – Geoff Brookes visits Llanwrst to see one of the greatest treasure of Wales, the sarcophagus of Llywelyn Fawr or Llywelyn the Great, Prince of Gwynedd.

WALKING IN WALES – Tom Hutton enjoys the solitude of the Cwmdeudwr Hills – a bulky upland plateau that spans the void between the two mighty rivers of the Afon Ystwyth and the Afon Elan.

PICTORIAL WALES – Photographer Nigel Bevan showcases more of his exceptional work.

WELSH CONNECTIONS – Gillian Thomas begins a new series as she discovers Welsh towns and villages – starting in Aberdyfi.

GARDENING – The National Gardening Scheme take us through the Midsummer garden.

Kath Rhodes editor of Welsh Country commented:-

I look on this July/August as Welsh Country magazine’s summer issue and as always I have my fingers crossed for a repeat of last year’s super summer. Chatting to tourist focused businesses it’s perfectly obvious that I’m not alone in wanting the sun to shine and holidaymakers to visit Wales this year. Obviously I put a lot of pressure on Visit Wales, but rightly so, as promoting Wales is what they get paid for – that’s their job. But must admit to feeling cross when I hear Visit Wales’ campaigns are often focused outside of Wales, when I believe there is a huge tourist market here in Wales itself. Why don’t Visit Wales encourage more people who live here to holiday in another part of Wales? I’d love to see them run a mini campaign on doing just that and maybe that’s a way we can extend our summer season. No holiday business can survive on trading simply through July and August with Bank Holidays as an added extra, Wales must be promoted through the rest of the year as well. I know I’m always harping on about tourism, but it’s so important to our economy and of course I’m being selfish as it helps our magazine sales too. Worryingly though we have to rely on newsagents displaying us in a prominent position and I can assure you that doesn’t always happen!!

I must thank readers generally for all their messages and compliments about Welsh Country magazine’s face-lift and also great feedback on the quality photography we use. We’ve been lucky to feature some tremendously talented photographers but they are lucky to live in here with all our Welsh scenery on offer. Do check out Nigel Bevan’s Pictorial Wales feature in this issue, starting on Page 38, gosh he really does know his way around a camera – I’m jealous. Your feedback has also been flattering about our use of illustrations as I love using drawings as well as photography. Charlotte Wood illustrates Geoff Brookes’ Stories In Stone and she is such a gifted artist and an absolute pleasure to work with. If there are any more ‘Charlottes’ or maybe I should say ‘Charles’ as well, out there please email me.

I’ve a new feature this issue running under the Welsh Connections banner. It is an idea sent through to me by Gillian Thomas to cover towns and villages across Wales. Gillian’s starts this issue with a visit to Aberdyfi Gwynedd, to be followed in September /October issue with the spotlight on Brecon, Powys. I am delighted to have Gillian writing and doing some photography with us – welcome to Welsh Country magazine Gillian.

Until next time…

If you would like to read a snippet of each or any of the articles mentioned above, CLICK HERE