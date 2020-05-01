Welsh Country Magazine Goes Online

Dear all

In these times of uncertainty there are so many new experiences and ways of doing things. One of those is publishing the May Jun 2020 issue of Welsh Country magazine online. We will be publishing over a period of three Fridays, today being the first of those Fridays. There are no passwords, no encryption, but it is in a different format.

Just go to www.welshcountry.co.uk and you will see the new front cover image and a ‘read more’ button below. Clicking on this takes you to our contents page with links to those articles that are live and dates for when other articles will be published.

We hope you enjoy this format and we are sorry it is not feasible to print this issue.

Notes for those not familiar with the Welsh Country website :

The articles directly below the Welsh Country masthead are stories from News Around Wales snippets that we want to tell readers about and, as ever, the usual eclectic mix of interests.

Advertisers in Welsh Country – many have their own page within the site and they can be found around the menus from the home page.

You can always search the Welsh Country website for whatever you want to read about. On the home page, just go to the top menu bar and on the right hand side there is the phrase ‘Search the site’ Just type in your request there, with 15,000 pages, we have covered many subjects over the years.

Why have we published the May Jun 20 magazine in the format we have.

Knowing that many of our outlets for magazine sales are closed many of our advertisers are closed, online is the sensible option. We also have an incredible band of loyal subscribers who we did not want to miss out on the many articles that they like to read. Thank you to so many of you that have sent us kind comments and thoughts over the past few weeks, it really is so appreciated at what is a difficult time.

The format published on the web is a mixture to try and cater for all digital markets. With readers looking at the Welsh Country site from a mixture of mobile phones, tablets, laptops, or desk computers, we wanted to try and use a format that is usable by all devices. As Welsh Country uses some wonderful images and we wanted readers to still be able to enjoy those, if they had a screen large enough.

So each article is in actual fact two articles one a pdf (portable document format) and one in our usual web article format, which can be searched for within the site – picked up by Google and searched for from search engines.

Thank you all for your understanding and may all of us in the Welsh Country team wish you all well and stay safe.

To view the online articles visit the website by clicking here.