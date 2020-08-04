Welsh Country Magazine May – June 20

During these unprecedented times Welsh Country is publishing its May – June 20 magazine online right here. There’s no charge for viewing just enjoy it during this difficult lockdown period. With Welsh Food & Drink, Arts, the history of Wales and its people, walking, lifestyle and gardening there is so much to read and enjoy. We are publishing over three weeks and the schedule is below:

Welcome & Intro

A welcome from our editor and a piece entitled ‘Smokers Need To Kick The Habit’

Stories In Stone

The Unquiet Graves of Laugharne

Welsh Connections I

Gill Thomas visits Holyhead.

Pamper inc. Gadgets & Gizmos

Father’s Day gift ideas and more.

Welsh Food & Drink

Shopping Locally Has Never Been So Important

Nothing to Wear?

Clothing temptation from Mountain Warehouse, Craghoppers, Bam and Weird Fish.

Pictorial Wales

Preseligate with talented photographer James Drew.

Walking in Wales

Tom Hutton heads for Fan Y Big in the Brecons.

Welsh Kitchen

Brioche Latte French Toast with Strawberries, Beetroot & Sour Cream Pasta with a Rocket Salad, Mexican Pulled Chicken Wraps with Radish and Avocado Salsa and Vegan Biscuit, Yoghurt & SunGold Kiwi Cups

Welsh Connections II

The Welsh Discovery of America

Food Larder & Hot From the Kitchen

Some food news & chef Gareth Johns talks about fish amongst other things.

Gardening

Rob Dyer & NGS focus on the Early Summer Garden

Fishing

Tony Rees asks the question ‘Is There a Better Prospect for Angling in Wales in 2020?’

Bookshelf

Three varied book reviews for you to enjoy.

Arts News

A roundup of arts news from around Wales

Newsround

A snapshot of what’s happening around Wales.

Music & Grumpy Old Geezer

Some music reviews for you to enjoy including Gregory Porter, Siobhan Miller and Ronan Keating and Grumpy Old Geezer is angry about Wales not testing, testing, testing.

Coffee Break

Test your skills with our crossword and sudoku puzzles. *NB: This isn’t optimised for mobile phones.