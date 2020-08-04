Welsh Country Magazine May – June 20

During these unprecedented times Welsh Country is publishing its May – June 20 magazine online right here. There’s no charge for viewing just enjoy it during this difficult lockdown period. With Welsh Food & Drink, Arts, the history of Wales and its people, walking, lifestyle and gardening there is so much to read and enjoy. We are publishing over three weeks and the schedule is below:
Welcome & Intro
A welcome from our editor and a piece entitled ‘Smokers Need To Kick The Habit’Read Welcome & Intro
Stories In Stone
The Unquiet Graves of LaugharneRead Stories in Stone
Welsh Connections I
Gill Thomas visits Holyhead.Read Welsh Connections – Holyhead
Pamper inc. Gadgets & Gizmos
Father’s Day gift ideas and more.View Pamper Feature
Welsh Food & Drink
Shopping Locally Has Never Been So ImportantRead Welsh Food & Drink
Nothing to Wear?
Clothing temptation from Mountain Warehouse, Craghoppers, Bam and Weird Fish.View Nothing to Wear?
Pictorial Wales
Preseligate with talented photographer James Drew.View Pictorial Wales
Walking in Wales
Tom Hutton heads for Fan Y Big in the Brecons.View Walking Wales
Welsh Kitchen
Brioche Latte French Toast with Strawberries, Beetroot & Sour Cream Pasta with a Rocket Salad, Mexican Pulled Chicken Wraps with Radish and Avocado Salsa and Vegan Biscuit, Yoghurt & SunGold Kiwi CupsView Welsh Kitchen
Welsh Connections II
The Welsh Discovery of AmericaRead Welsh Connections II
Food Larder & Hot From the Kitchen
Some food news & chef Gareth Johns talks about fish amongst other things.Read Food Larder & Still Hot From The Kitchen
Gardening
Rob Dyer & NGS focus on the Early Summer GardenRead Gardening
Fishing
Tony Rees asks the question ‘Is There a Better Prospect for Angling in Wales in 2020?’Read Fishing
Bookshelf
Three varied book reviews for you to enjoy.View Bookshelf
Arts News
A roundup of arts news from around WalesRead Arts News
Newsround
A snapshot of what’s happening around Wales.Read Newsround
Music & Grumpy Old Geezer
Some music reviews for you to enjoy including Gregory Porter, Siobhan Miller and Ronan Keating and Grumpy Old Geezer is angry about Wales not testing, testing, testing.View Music & Grumpy Old Geezer
Coffee Break
Test your skills with our crossword and sudoku puzzles. *NB: This isn’t optimised for mobile phones.View Coffee Break