Welsh Artist Sarah Jane Brown to Feature in the Guild Artists Exhibition 2019

Contemporary landscape painter Sarah Jane Brown has been invited to feature once again at the annual Guild Artists Exhibition in May. The exhibition begins at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon on the 18th May, before moving on to the Guild Gallery in London from 20th to 27th May.

Hosted by the Guild Society of Artists (GSA) together with the Fine Art Trade Guild, the preview exhibition opens on Saturday 18th May at the Crowne Plaza Hotel from 1pm to 5.30pm, followed by The Art & Framing Industry Awards in the evening. The exhibition at the Guild Gallery opens on Monday 20th May until Monday 27th May and is available to view daily from 10am to 6pm.

Three of Sarah Jane’s original oil paintings ‘The Appetite for Adventure’, ‘Forecast’ and ‘Returning’ will be on display at both venues, and will also be available as exclusive limited edition high quality prints. The GSA select a painting from the exhibition to win the Best in Show Award, based on online votes combined with votes received at the preview in Stratford-upon-Avon. To vote online, please visit www.fineart.co.uk/guild-artists-exhibition-2019.

An expressive and sensitive artist, Sarah Jane specialises in painting landscapes influenced by personal experiences walking the Pembrokeshire coastline and her background of working on the sea. “Our surroundings form a part of us. They shape our perception, thoughts and ideals. There is something about being immersed in nature that gives clarity and focus to the space within,” she explains. Combining old master techniques with a contemporary working practice she creates loose, layered pieces with confident use of colour.

An Associate Member (AGSA) of the GSA, Sarah Jane has exhibited widely across the UK, and recently enjoyed several international exhibitions. Notable highlights include exhibiting with the Royal Society of Marine Artists at London’s Mall Galleries and the Royal Cambrian Academy in North Wales.

Upcoming UK exhibitions include the North Pembrokeshire Open Studios Trail, 24th August to 8th September. Sarah Jane will be painting daily at Etcetera Gallery in St Davids, Pembrokeshire during the Trail, and her work will feature at a special Open Studios Exhibition at The Gallery – Yr Oriel in Newport, Pembrokeshire during this time. Upcoming international exhibitions include exhibiting at Museum Gustavo Maetzu’s Ephemeral Landscape exhibition in Navarra, North West Spain during June and July. Current paintings can be viewed at Etcetera Gallery in St Davids, Off The Wall Gallery in Cardiff, Oriel Coffi in Llanidloes, Powys and the Russell Gallery in Putney.

For further information please visit www.sjbfineart.com.