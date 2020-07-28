Welcome to the New Pen Coed Publishing Website

The recent COVID19 lock-down has certainly made it a bit more difficult for local businesses to keep going, especially the small ones such as Pen Coed Publishing. But, ever keen to see the positives in a situation, this has proved to be a great time to step back and revisit our online presence.

So, welcome to our new Pen Coed Publishing website http://www.pencoedpublishing.co.uk

“The main focus is always on providing you, the reader, with expert guidance in an interesting and lively way that will inform and inspire you!”

Dr Jacqueline Jeynes – founder of Pen Coed Publishing 2016

Our focus remains the same, as stated by our founder Dr Jacqueline Jeynes, but we have tried to make it easier to find the topics you are interested in, order the books you want to read, and to find out about our 3 main authors.

We continue to specialize in publishing small-run non-fiction books, all available to buy online through Amazon UK, aimed at a wide range of readers.

Latest books cover Topics such as:

Military History of World War II and Prisoners of War who were held in Japan

of World War II and Prisoners of War who were held in Japan a unique combination of travel writing and art history to Explore Wales and the Wye Valley Way

practical how-to guides on Peg Loom Weaving and Felt Making

on Peg Loom Weaving and Felt Making guides on how to Manage Risks and health & safety in a smaller business

in a smaller business Memoir and self-help guides including planning for Early retirement.

From July 2020, we are publishing a monthly Newsletter with news, features on individual books, and “How to” pointers on writing non-fiction. Each month, someone will be chosen to receive one of our Book Vouchers worth £5 – the first person who signed up for the Newsletter was the recipient for July! Even if we have your email contact already, please be sure to check the web site. Sign up for the Newsletter on the Contact Us page and confirm permission to be included in the Newsletter mailing list (for our GDPR records!)

We have a new format for our Blogs on anything to do with WRITING and PUBLISHING so keep in touch about future plans. Send us your questions and news about your own writing – maybe we can see some of your own work in the future!

Look out for our new Book Editing service which is already proving to be very popular.

If you have written a book on your family tree, or a guide on how to make something magical, or a dissertation to submit to a college or university, we can offer expert advice and tips.

We are happy to offer an individual Editing Service to make sure it reads perfectly, or act as Development Editor to get it print ready. If needed, we can add the ISBN number for you.

Just email it and we can take it from there – see Editing Service page for more information, and an example of a recent editing service for a new client with her Family History dating back to the 11th century.

You can find out more about each of our writers – Dr Jacqueline Jeynes/ Dr Anita Rogers-Burrell/ Gary Evans – on their individual Author Page, with details of all the books they have written for us plus direct links to order the books. We even have some extra free downloads, Gift Cards, and Additional Resources links, so why not visit the website and let us know what you think?

Website: http://www.pencoedpublishing.co.uk

Follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/jackiepencoed

Email: jackiepencoed@gmail.com