Wedding Showcase at The Plough, Rhosmaen

Sunday 9th May – Saturday 15th May 2021

(Appointment Only)

Getting married or know someone that is?

Join us at our 7-day Wedding Showcase between Sunday 9th and Saturday 15th May – APPOINTMENT ONLY. This will give couples already booked an opportunity to visit the hotel, see it set up for a wedding but more importantly to get excited again about their wedding plans.

Couples who have yet to choose a venue are more than welcome to book an appointment as we would love the opportunity to show you around too.

We are privileged to be working alongside the following suppliers to set up our Wedding Showcase:

The event is being held whilst the restaurant is temporarily closed due to Welsh Government restrictions.

Wedding Gallery

To book your appointment, call us on 01558 823431

The following COVID Safe measures will be in place at The Plough to ensure the safety of those attending and our team:

Pre-booked APPOINTMENTS ONLY.

Maximum of 2 people to attend per appointment.

Face masks to be worn whilst inside the building.

Couples will be asked to sanitize hands regularly throughout their visit.

Contact details will required as part of the track and trace system.

If you know of any couples that are looking for a wedding venue, please let them know about our wedding showcase.

If you wish to request a wedding brochure please complete our online form and we shall pop it in the post to you.

From Sara & Andrew | Wedding Coordinators

The Plough Hotel & Restaurant

01558 823431

www.ploughrhosmaen.com

