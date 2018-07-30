Waunifor Centre End of Summer Exhibition 2018

Waunifor Centre is an historic creativity, cultural and conference centre set in four acres of tranquil gardens in south-west Wales, near Llandysul. The annual End of Summer Exhibition is held in the spacious and airy Cedar Hall. There are six cottages on-site, available for conference accommodation and self-catering holidays.

Rendezvous Café

The warm & friendly café will be open for lunch and refreshments each day from 11am to 4pm. During the exhibition, visitors can enjoy delicious cakes, tea

and coffee, juices, a light lunch and other refreshments, and sit outside on the deck overlooking the stream. A community shop in the café offers specialist snacks and supplies plus a small range of local crafts.

Something for everyone

Whether you are keen on viewing the artists’ work (all work is for sale), prefer spending a pleasant few hours wandering in the grounds or just want to sit by the stream and relax with a drink and a newspaper, Waunifor is a place of sanctuary and inspiration for the whole family. There is a lovely small lake with a duck island, and a dedicated children’s area with a sandpit and swings. However, you must supervise your children at all times.

Craft & pottery at Waunifir

Whilst you are on holiday , you can takeadvantage of the custom-built Waunifor craft and pottery studio, in its peaceful and relaxing setting. If you have always wanted to try throwing a pot on the wheel, learning how to make a mosaic, or creating some beautiful bead jewellery, then a Waunifor Crafty Break is for you.

We cater for individuals, families, and groups, and you can book as many two-hour sessions as you wish.

Contact Waunifor 01559 395437 info@waunifor.com www.wauniforcentre.com

Talks Workshops & demonstrations with members and volunteers from the Waunifor Centre community

Once again, you are warmly invited to a curious collection of talks, workshops and demonstrations to be held during the art exhibition, with further impromptu talks to be added nearer the time.

These include a range of subjects stemming from people’s interests and researches.

Essentials – A Collage Workshop Saturday 18 August, 2-4pm with Jackie Henshall and Sally Hayes Inspired by Henri Matisse and his use of collage in his later work to capture the essentials of an experience, this is a chance to journey into your own essentials, to give expression to some of

the importances you stay close to in the living of your life. No previous art experience required.

Cost £4 includes art materials.

Process Drawing through the Senses Sunday 19 August, 2-4pm with Claire Zeevi

An unusual approach to drawing. It’s not the end result, but the process of being with, and the conversation between yourself and what you witness. It’s discovering marks you never thought you might make. For any ability. To be free and not mind. Cost £4 includes art materials.

Painting with Words Monday 20 August, 6-8pm with Sally Hayes

An evening session to enjoy playing with words. After a warm up with a series of entertaining exercises, we will visit the exhibition and find an artwork of our choice, re-creating it in words. Cost £2.

Café Process Gallery – Creation’s Dance Wednesday 22 August, 7-9pm with café gallery artists

This smaller exhibition in the Waunifor café includes work of all levels of skill from professionals to complete beginners. You are invited to an evening with the artists as they speak about what moved them to create work for this current exhibition, Creation’s Dance. Several sound pieces also included. Cost £2.

Well Being Through Nature Thursday 23 August, 2.30pm with Kirsti Sivyer and Judie Coull An informative and lively exploration into nature’s healing properties and how to have a more enhanced interaction with them. Which trees and plants enliven us … which calm us down? Does our attitude increase or inhibit their influence? Do we have an effect on the flora around us? Cost £2.

Reclaiming the Feminine Mystery of Creation Friday 24 August, 2.30pm with Eva Skalla and Joan Franclova

A fascinating pictorial journey through the many goddesses of the world, looking at Marian apparitions, Japanese priestesses and mother goddesses from Peru to Crete. What do they have in common and what do they tell us for today about the magic of being feminine. Cost £2.

The Appearance of Intelligence from the Future through the Arts (theatre, drawing, literature, painting and dance), Monday 27 August 2-3pm with James Smith.

James is fascinated with understanding the story of how intelligence appears from the future through the arts. What do these understandings propose for each life that searches for new artistic expression now? This presentation is a journey of discovery touching on many areas to see what new intelligence from the future is appearing now.