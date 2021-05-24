Waterfront Gallery – ‘The Wales Contemporary Reawakening’

Exciting news – following the recent announcement that indoor visitor attractions will be able to reopen on *Monday 17th May, the Waterfront Gallery will be commencing it’s programme of events for the remainder of 2021 with ‘The Wales Contemporary Reawakening’. This is an opportunity to view this amazing exhibition which was shown for such a short time due to lockdown. The exhibition will be supported by some of our regular artists. We are also absolutely honoured and delighted to be showing the two and three dimensional work of Julia Wager who will be joining this exhibition on 25th May. Julia is an amazing sculptor and artist, and her work is in the collection of the Ajmal Arabian Stud Collection in Kuwait which includes work by such great artists as Rosa Bonheur, Alfred de Dreux and John Frederick Herring. This is a truly international collection.

This exhibition closes on Saturday 19th June.

Our usual hours are as follows:

Monday – Closed

Tuesday – 10.30am to 4.30pm

Wednesday – 10.30am to 4.30pm

Thursday – 10.30am to 4.30pm

Friday – 10.30am to 4.30pm

Saturday – 10.30am to 4.30pm

Sunday – Closed

Details of our programme up to the end of this year can be found on our website at www.thewaterfrontgallery.co.uk/whats-on/ and includes the following exhibitions:

In our response to support all our artists, we have prepared a new exhibition programme and are proud to continue bringing contemporary arts to our community and supporters. Please see our 2021 exhibition dates, with more information on each exhibition, by clicking on the above link.

The Wales Contemporary reawakening – Monday 17th May – Saturday 19th June

‘Les Animaux’ by Julia Wager – Tuesday 25 th May – Saturday 19 th June

May – Saturday 19 June Waking Up the Waterfront with ‘Echoes’ by Bob Reeves – Friday 25th June – Saturday 24th July

Summer Splendour Artists Evening – Thursday 29th July

Summer Splendour Opening – Friday 30th July – Sat 18th September

East meets West – Friday 24th September – Friday 12th November

The Waterfront Gallery Christmas Show – Friday 19th November – Friday 31st December.