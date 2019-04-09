Wales’s First Contemporary Art Hotel Builds on its Popularity with 20 New Bedrooms

Originally built in 1806 as a working windmill, today Twr y Felin is Wales’ first contemporary art hotel, located in Britain’s smallest city, St Davids.

Open since just March 2016, Twr y Felins’ success has been phenomenal. The hotel has achieved numerous awards and accolades, including AA Hotel of the Year Wales 2017-18, a steady rise in occupancy and revenue, and has become one of the largest employers in North West Pembrokeshire, providing essential growth to the local economy.

Tourism is without doubt essential to St Davids and Pembrokeshire in this extremely seasonal location. Twr y Felin, along with sister guest accommodation properties, Roch Castle and Penrhiw Priory, form a group of three luxury accommodation venues in the heart of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, and as a group adhere to the ‘Open All Year’ policy.

Paula Ellis, Group General Manager of Twr y Felin Hotel, Roch Castle and Penrhiw Priory said, “Year on year, we have achieved an increase in our occupancy and revenue, which demonstrates that by placing the correct product, in the right place, the luxury market will come, bringing with them a high value tourism spend, which is essential to our community.”

“These extra rooms are necessary to make the operator of these three properties (Retreats Group Ltd) profitable, to protect the 45 current jobs, but also create more employment opportunities and inject further investment into the economy.”

The additional 20 rooms will generate the revenue needed to sustain the luxury tourism offer in the long-term future, and will create more luxury accommodation for guests to stay in when they explore Pembrokeshire. In turn, this will lift the standard of Welsh tourism and set Wales’ hospitality industry on a par with the rest of the UK, and within the global market.

The new rooms will open by April 2020. During the development works, the accommodation, Cornel Bar, Oriel Lounge and two AA Rosette Blas Restaurant will continue to be available for residents and non-residents to enjoy.

Info:

Twr y Felin Hotel Rates from £200 per room per night

A three course dinner at Blas Restaurant, at Twr y Felin Hotel is available from £35 per person, with complimentary transfers available for dinner each evening from Roch Castle and Penrhiw Priory.

www.twryfelinhotel.com