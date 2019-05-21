Wales’ First Contemporary Art Hotel, Twr y Felin, St Davids, Showcases New Artworks by Sarah Shaw and Augustine Koife

Twr y Felin Hotel, located on the spectacular peninsula of St Davids, Pembrokeshire is passionate about contemporary art, featuring over 100 works by 20 Welsh, British and International artists.

Since opening in March 2016, the hotel has grown from strength to strength, with a new reception area completed in summer 2018 and 20 new bedrooms being built for opening in Summer 2020.

With wall space to fill, new artists were commissioned to create paintings that reflect the history and landscape of the St Davids peninsula that Twr y Felin lies on.

Award winning Brighton based artist Sarah Shaw has produced five large paintings, which are now on display in the reception area and include a triptych inspired by the feeling at different times of the day when visiting the rocky hills of Llanferren, which rise above St Davids. They incorporate an amalgamation of the actual landscape and an imagined landscape that emerges with the light, focusing on the stone circles and monoliths which are scattered through Pembrokeshire and reference some of the evocative mark making which features in the Graham Sutherland paintings, housed in the nearby National Museum Wales gallery at Oriel y Parc.

Two of the largest paintings ever created in the artists career are exhibited alongside the triptych and feature Turner inspired imaginary of epic journeys on the sea and on the land, Alluding to many elements of Welsh tales and myths, the artist was particularly inspired by the medieval Welsh folk tales of the Mabinogion.

Sarah Shaw said, “These paintings explore different imagery related to the magical tales of The Mabinogion which are stories compiled in middle Welsh in the 12th and 13th centuries, offering glimpses of a far off age and predating the more widely known tales of King Arthur. I didn’t want to make literal interpretations but to try to capture some of the feeling and mystery in the literature and legends and apply it within the beautiful and evocative Celtic landscape.”

LA Based artist Augustine Koife takes a deep interest in process and structure, creating works of intense detail centering on order and tension. Particularly focused on modern architecture, his four large works, which now hang in the Oriel Lounge, represent the abstract elements of the local landscape and illustrate it through shape and colour.

Originally built in 1806 as a working windmill, today Twr y Felin is home to 21 luxury bedrooms, two Rosette Restaurant ‘Blas’, pre-dinner art lover’s snug ‘Cornel’ and dedicated gallery lounge ‘Oriel’. Urban artists Phil Ashcroft, Xenz, Remi Rough, Mr Jago, Pure Evil and Harry Adams can also be seen on display within the hotel.

Marketing Manager Emma Bowen said, “As huge fans of contemporary art, we are delighted to welcome these new paintings to Twr y Felin, which create an exciting new layer to the collection. The pieces by Sarah Shaw are fascinating and demonstrate a real link to our Welsh past, whilst Augustine Koife has challenged our perception of how we see our local landscape.

Twr y Felin is AA Hotel of the Year Wales 2017-2018 and along with 12th century Roch Castle and former Priory, Penrhiw, forms a group of luxury boutique venues located in and around Britain’s smallest city, St Davids, Pembrokeshire.

