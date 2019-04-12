Visit Wales 2019 Gold Award goes to Y Garth

Y Garth 5* Gold Boutique B&B’ near Newport in the Pembrokeshire National Park is awarded a Visit Wales 2019 Gold Award.

The annual list recognises accommodation business offering the highest standards of quality, exceptional comfort and hospitality. For 2019, 91 Guest Accommodation and 38 Hotels (129 in total) have made it to this prestigious listing.

Lord Elis-Thomas presented the team with their Visit Wales Gold Award certificate and said:

Quality and innovation are of the utmost importance in developing world class facilities which ensure that Wales remains a strong contender in a fiercely competitive global industry. “Being recognised as one of the Gold Award Hotels shows the commitment of these businesses to quality, delivering first class experience and going over and above our visitors’ expectations.

Speaking to Welsh Country the proprietor of Y Garth Joyce commented: “I am obviously delighted to receive this prestigious top accolade from Visit Wales for the 8th year in succession – a fantastic acknowledgement for all the hard work involved in ensuring the guest is completely satisfied with what is offered at Y Garth.

‘Y Garth 5* Gold Boutique B&B’ near Newport in the Pembrokeshire National Park, offers relaxing, luxury accommodation and award winning breakfasts is an ideal base for exploring the county’s spectacular coastline with St David’s just 30mins away.

The Visit Wales Gold Award rewards outstanding quality, exceptional comfort and hospitality in the serviced sector in Wales. The award also recognises businesses that have been successful in a Mystery Shopper exercise to test their customer interaction skills and those that have been able to demonstrate a high commitment and on-going development to improve their business for guests with disabilities. Each and every one of the Gold Standard businesses achieved high quality scores in their most recent quality grading assessment undertaken by our Grading Assessors, and this has been confirmed through rigorous mystery customer testing. Only 4% of Hotels and guest houses achieve the award

To find out more about Y Garth on the Welsh Country website go to welshcountry.co.uk/y garth bed and breakfast

or visit thier own website at bedandbreakfast-pembrokeshire.co.uk