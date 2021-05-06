Visit King Street Gallery this May and see some stunning sculptural ceramics by our members. We are open Wednesday – Saturday, 10.30am – 4pm and based at 33 King Street, Carmarthen.

Ann Goodfellow transfers the sometimes vigorous and spontaneous mark making of drawing to the surfaces of her ceramic sculptures which are normally based on the female form. Regular life drawing sessions also inform her work and provide her with fresh inspiration.

“I’m interested in the effects of altering scale within my work and how it alters the perception of the viewer”.

Viv Albiston’s figurative sculptures are full of movement and character with a monumental quality as shown in the overlarge hands and feet.

Mathew Edenbrow’s work draws upon his life long fascination with wild animals and the natural world and seeks to capture everyday moments within an animals life. By exploring these moments he aims to provide insight into animal behavior, like this adorable badger, seeing how small, often minute changes in body form or expression can convey not only information, but also give insight into an individuals intent, motivation and emotional state.

Billy Adams is a potter whose work deals with exploring and experimenting with aspects of landscape. The rock-like surfaces of his ceramic forms, shown to great effect in this image, are alive with the vivid colours of nature and textured to appear weathered and eroded.

“My main inspiration is the countryside and the standing stones of my native Ireland and West Wales. I would like to think that my work forms a material link to and with our elusive mystical ancestry”.

Olwen Thomas has captured her love of iconic Welsh slate with this inspirational piece based on the lichen covered slate fences from Dinorwig in North Wales.

“My inspiration for this piece and the sculptural vessels I produce come from memories of the slate quarries of North Wales”.

Go to www.kingstreetgallery.co.uk for more information on these inspirational ceramic sculptors and ceramic artists and all the other talented artists and makers that show with this wonderful fine art experience in the heart of the Art Quarter in Carmarthen.