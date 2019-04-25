Vegan Variety at Cowbridge Food & Drink Festival 2019

As the Cowbridge Food & Drink Festival gets set to celebrate its fifteenth anniversary this May Bank Holiday (26-27th), a new and exciting addition is planned in the form of the festival’s first dedicated vegan site.

Situated in the Duke of Wellington Car Park and free to enter for event ticket holders, visitors will be able to sample a range of products including foraged and homegrown syrups – lilac, rhubarb and sugar free lavender – from Tast Natur and punchy flavours from The Parsnipship.

Tast Natur artisan syrups use seasonal plants and are created in small batches, so new and exclusive products are continuously created throughout the year – flavours created in Wales and inspired by nature.

Creators of unique and original vegan and vegetarian food favourites, pies, pâtés, polenta and other classically inspired inventions will all be available on the Parsnipship stall.

Adding a little spice will be festival favourite Samosa Co with their vegan range of sauces and pickles; alongside Cowbridge High Street’s own Pear Kitchen Café who will stock their stall with sweet potato wraps, sesame noodles and American style pancakes.

Sweet treats – cupcakes, chocolates, Welsh cakes, doughnuts and even cookie sandwiches will come from producers including The Handmade Chocolate Emporium, Naked Vegan and Calon Cakes, with Rush Organics offering a scenty solution in the form of their natural and organic vegan shampoo and conditioning bars.

Hive Homeware will also be at the festival with a range of their best-selling and beautifully designed pots and plates.

Speaking ahead of the event, Cowbridge Food & Drink Festival organiser, Polly Wilson said:

“Our new vegan site is a real plus for the festival – we always strive to offer something for everyone and we’re sure visitors will enjoy sampling some of these great products, whether they’re vegan or not.

It’s the first year that we’ve had a dedicated vegan section and we already have a great variety of suppliers – it’s an exciting development for us and one we’ll look to build on in the future!”

Website: https://cowbridgefoodanddrink.org