Vale of Glamorgan Farmer’s Market, this weekend’s producers

Happy New Year to you all, from us as Vale of Glamorgan Farmar’s Market, and I hope you have all had a good Christmas and New Year Break. Our producers have all been recharging their batteries and will be back with you this Saturday.

Vale ofEmma our lovely Flapjack Fairy has some New year flavours:
Port & Almond – port wine from Porto, Portugal combined with caramel & toasted almonds – delicioso!
Protein bar – dairy free healthy option with no refined sugar, packed full of fruit, nuts, seeds & oats
Gluten free brownies – gooey & moist – you’d never know these were gluten free! Why don’t you treat yourselves.

Producers at Penarth Farmers’ Market. Saturday 27th November

Mals Fresh Fish

  • Fresh Fish
  • Laver Bread
  • Crab
  • Cockles

Little Mill Produce

  • Home made cordials,
  • Apple juice
  • Jams, chutneys, marmalades, lemon curd
  • Fruit pies, bara brith,
  • Eggs (Chickens & Ducks)

Pwllywrach Farm

  • Angus Beef
  • Beef Dripping

Billy’s Bread

  • Classic boules and tins
  • Spelt Oat & Honey boules and tins
  • Parmesan and black pepper
  • Potato and rosemary with nigella seeds
  • Fig and walnut
  • Rye
  • Baguettes.
  • Don’t be disappointed as bread sells out early – Email or text to reserve your bread 07854 520501  info@billysbread.co.uk

Handlebar Barista

  • Freshly ground & brewed coffee
  • Hot chocolate
  • Tea

(variety of milks available including dairy alternatives)

The Bryn Farm

  • Welsh Lamb

Dylan’s Veg 

  • Seasonal Fruit & Veg including
  • Carrots, cauliflower, potatoes

Drwytho

  • Loose Olives
  • Tapenade
  • Harissa
  • Herb infused oils and vinegars
  • Salad Dressings
  • Hummus – various flavours

Tregwilym Produce

  • Hummus including Turmeric & Black Pepper
  • Pesto – various flavours 
  • Jellies – delicious range including Medlar

Teifi Cheese

  • Artisan Cheeses –  including goats cheese
  • Botanical Gin
  • Sloe Gin

Flapjack Fairy

  • Delicious range of flapjacks
  • Salted caramel crunch & gluten free brownies.

Parsnipship

Pioneering Vegetarian and Vegan foods

Market Times
Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm
Market Dates
1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge
4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth

For more information visit: www.valefarmersmarket.com

 

