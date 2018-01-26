Vale of Glamorgan Farmer’s Market, this weekend’s producers

Happy New Year to you all, from us as Vale of Glamorgan Farmar’s Market, and I hope you have all had a good Christmas and New Year Break. Our producers have all been recharging their batteries and will be back with you this Saturday.

Emma our lovely Flapjack Fairy has some New year flavours:

Port & Almond – port wine from Porto, Portugal combined with caramel & toasted almonds – delicioso!

Protein bar – dairy free healthy option with no refined sugar, packed full of fruit, nuts, seeds & oats

Gluten free brownies – gooey & moist – you’d never know these were gluten free! Why don’t you treat yourselves.

Producers at Penarth Farmers’ Market. Saturday 27th November

Mals Fresh Fish

Fresh Fish

Laver Bread

Crab

Cockles

Little Mill Produce

Home made cordials,

Apple juice

Jams, chutneys, marmalades, lemon curd

Fruit pies, bara brith,

Eggs (Chickens & Ducks)

Pwllywrach Farm

Angus Beef

Beef Dripping

Billy’s Bread

Classic boules and tins

Spelt Oat & Honey boules and tins

Parmesan and black pepper

Potato and rosemary with nigella seeds

Fig and walnut

Rye

Baguettes.

Don’t be disappointed as bread sells out early – Email or text to reserve your bread 07854 520501 info@billysbread.co.uk

Handlebar Barista

Freshly ground & brewed coffee

Hot chocolate

Tea

(variety of milks available including dairy alternatives)

The Bryn Farm

Welsh Lamb

Dylan’s Veg

Seasonal Fruit & Veg including

Carrots, cauliflower, potatoes

Drwytho

Loose Olives

Tapenade

Harissa

Herb infused oils and vinegars

Salad Dressings

Hummus – various flavours

Tregwilym Produce

Hummus including Turmeric & Black Pepper

Pesto – various flavours

Jellies – delicious range including Medlar

Teifi Cheese

Artisan Cheeses – including goats cheese

Botanical Gin

Sloe Gin

Flapjack Fairy

Delicious range of flapjacks

Salted caramel crunch & gluten free brownies.

Parsnipship

Pioneering Vegetarian and Vegan foods

Market Times

Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm

Market Dates

1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge

4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth

For more information visit: www.valefarmersmarket.com

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)