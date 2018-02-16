Welsh Country

Vale of Glamorgan Farmers' Market – Sat 17th Feb

Vale of Glamorgan Farmers’ Market – Sat 17th Feb

The Vale of Glamorgan Farmer’s Market has a few new products for you this week.

GlamorganHere are a few new things to look forward to this Saturday at the Vale of Glamorgan Farmers’ Market: Martyn from Ty Siriol Pork has Black Pudding, perfect accompaniment to his dry cure bacon and pork sausages for a delicious weekend breakfast.
Billy’s Bread has two specials this week , Potato, rosemary & nigella seeds and Roasted butternut squash & cherries . I have to say butternut squash and cherries was not a taste combination I was expecting in a bread, but you have to taste this one, it is spectacular!
A quick reminder that quite a few of the stall holders do now take card payments. Also back this week  you can have a coffee and a delicious Celtic crepe while you shop!

Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday 17th February:

Ty Siriol Pork

  • Fresh Pork – roasting joints, tenderloin,chops and diced
  • Dry cured Bacon
  • Handmade Sausages
  • Faggot loaf 

Madgetts Poultry & Game

  • Game – lots of different sorts!
  • Whole Chickens
  • Chicken portions
  • Fresh Duck
  • Duck Portions
  • Wild Boar
  • Wild Boar bacon & sausages

Pwllywrach Farm

  • Angus Beef
  • Beef Dripping  

Billy’s Bread

  •  Classic (boule or tin)
  •  Spelt honey and Oats (boule or tin )
  •  Parmesan and black pepper
  • Fig and walnut
  • Rye
  • Baguettes
  • Plus 2 specials this week:
  • Potato, rosemary & nigella seeds
  • Roasted butternut squash & cherries
  • To reserve your bread
    Tel: 07854 520501
    Email: info@billysbread.co.uk

Little Mill Produce

  • Home made cordials,
  • Apple juice
  • Jams, chutneys, marmalades, lemon curd
  • Fruit pies, bara brith,
  • Eggs (Chickens & Ducks)

Celtic Crepe

  • Sweet & Savoury French Pancakes

Glam Lamb

  • Finest Welsh Lamb
  • Lamb mince
  • Luxury lamb burgers
  • To reserve your lamb
    Tel:  01446 774458

Dylan’s Veg 

  • Seasonal Veg including

Drwytho

  • Loose Olives
  • Tapenade
  • Harissa
  • Herb infused oils and vinegars
  • Salad Dressings
  • Fresh Herbs

Tregwilym Produce

  • Hummus – various flavours 
  • Pesto – various flavours
  • Jellies – delicious range including Sage & Rosemary, Rowan and Blackberry

Teifi Cheese

  • Artisan Cheeses including goats cheese
  • Botanical Gin
  • Sloe Gin

Mals Fresh Fish

  • Fresh Fish
  • Laver Bread
  • Crab

Handlebar Barista

  • Freshly ground & brewed coffee
  • Hot chocolate
  • Tea
  • Freshly roasted and ground coffee by the bag.
  • (variety of milks available including dairy alternatives

 

Market Times
Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm
Market Dates
1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge
4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth

Saturday
17th February 2018
