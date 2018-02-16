Vale of Glamorgan Farmers’ Market – Sat 17th Feb

The Vale of Glamorgan Farmer’s Market has a few new products for you this week.

Here are a few new things to look forward to this Saturday at the Vale of Glamorgan Farmers’ Market: Martyn from Ty Siriol Pork has Black Pudding, perfect accompaniment to his dry cure bacon and pork sausages for a delicious weekend breakfast.

Billy’s Bread has two specials this week , Potato, rosemary & nigella seeds and Roasted butternut squash & cherries . I have to say butternut squash and cherries was not a taste combination I was expecting in a bread, but you have to taste this one, it is spectacular!

A quick reminder that quite a few of the stall holders do now take card payments. Also back this week you can have a coffee and a delicious Celtic crepe while you shop!

Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday 17th February:

Ty Siriol Pork

Fresh Pork – roasting joints, tenderloin,chops and diced

Dry cured Bacon

Handmade Sausages

Faggot loaf

Madgetts Poultry & Game

Game – lots of different sorts!

Whole Chickens

Chicken portions

Fresh Duck

Duck Portions

Wild Boar

Wild Boar bacon & sausages

Pwllywrach Farm

Angus Beef

Beef Dripping

Billy’s Bread

Classic (boule or tin)

Spelt honey and Oats (boule or tin )

Parmesan and black pepper

Fig and walnut

Rye

Baguettes

Plus 2 specials this week:

Potato, rosemary & nigella seeds

Roasted butternut squash & cherries

To reserve your bread

Tel: 07854 520501

Email: info@billysbread.co.uk

Little Mill Produce

Home made cordials,

Apple juice

Jams, chutneys, marmalades, lemon curd

Fruit pies, bara brith,

Eggs (Chickens & Ducks)

Celtic Crepe

Sweet & Savoury French Pancakes

Glam Lamb

Finest Welsh Lamb

Lamb mince

Luxury lamb burgers

To reserve your lamb

Tel: 01446 774458

Dylan’s Veg

Seasonal Veg including

Drwytho

Loose Olives

Tapenade

Harissa

Herb infused oils and vinegars

Salad Dressings

Fresh Herbs

Tregwilym Produce

Hummus – various flavours

Pesto – various flavours

Jellies – delicious range including Sage & Rosemary, Rowan and Blackberry

Teifi Cheese

Artisan Cheeses including goats cheese

Botanical Gin

Sloe Gin

Mals Fresh Fish

Fresh Fish

Laver Bread

Crab

Handlebar Barista

Freshly ground & brewed coffee

Hot chocolate

Tea

Freshly roasted and ground coffee by the bag.

(variety of milks available including dairy alternatives

Market Times

Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm

Market Dates

1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge

4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth

