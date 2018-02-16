Vale of Glamorgan Farmers’ Market – Sat 17th Feb

The Vale of Glamorgan Farmer’s Market has a few new products for you this week.
Here are a few new things to look forward to this Saturday at the Vale of Glamorgan Farmers’ Market: Martyn from Ty Siriol Pork has Black Pudding, perfect accompaniment to his dry cure bacon and pork sausages for a delicious weekend breakfast.
Billy’s Bread has two specials this week , Potato, rosemary & nigella seeds and Roasted butternut squash & cherries . I have to say butternut squash and cherries was not a taste combination I was expecting in a bread, but you have to taste this one, it is spectacular!
A quick reminder that quite a few of the stall holders do now take card payments. Also back this week you can have a coffee and a delicious Celtic crepe while you shop!
Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday 17th February:
Ty Siriol Pork
- Fresh Pork – roasting joints, tenderloin,chops and diced
- Dry cured Bacon
- Handmade Sausages
- Faggot loaf
Madgetts Poultry & Game
- Game – lots of different sorts!
- Whole Chickens
- Chicken portions
- Fresh Duck
- Duck Portions
- Wild Boar
- Wild Boar bacon & sausages
Pwllywrach Farm
- Angus Beef
- Beef Dripping
Billy’s Bread
- Classic (boule or tin)
- Spelt honey and Oats (boule or tin )
- Parmesan and black pepper
- Fig and walnut
- Rye
- Baguettes
- Plus 2 specials this week:
- Potato, rosemary & nigella seeds
- Roasted butternut squash & cherries
- To reserve your bread
Tel: 07854 520501
Email: info@billysbread.co.uk
Little Mill Produce
- Home made cordials,
- Apple juice
- Jams, chutneys, marmalades, lemon curd
- Fruit pies, bara brith,
- Eggs (Chickens & Ducks)
Celtic Crepe
- Sweet & Savoury French Pancakes
Glam Lamb
- Finest Welsh Lamb
- Lamb mince
- Luxury lamb burgers
- To reserve your lamb
Tel: 01446 774458
Dylan’s Veg
- Seasonal Veg including
Drwytho
- Loose Olives
- Tapenade
- Harissa
- Herb infused oils and vinegars
- Salad Dressings
- Fresh Herbs
Tregwilym Produce
- Hummus – various flavours
- Pesto – various flavours
- Jellies – delicious range including Sage & Rosemary, Rowan and Blackberry
Teifi Cheese
- Artisan Cheeses including goats cheese
- Botanical Gin
- Sloe Gin
Mals Fresh Fish
- Fresh Fish
- Laver Bread
- Crab
Handlebar Barista
- Freshly ground & brewed coffee
- Hot chocolate
- Tea
- Freshly roasted and ground coffee by the bag.
- (variety of milks available including dairy alternatives
Market Times
Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm
Market Dates
1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge
4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth
Saturday
17th February 2018
5°C