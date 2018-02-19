Vale of Glamorgan Farmer’s Market

The locally renowned Vale of Glamorgan Farmers’ Market is made up of a thriving group of producers holding monthly markets at Cowbridge and Penarth. The markets which were established in June 2001 offer shoppers a wide range of quality local produce.

All products sold have been grown, reared, caught, brewed, pickled, baked, smoked or processed by the Stall Holder. Ask them about their products they will be proud to tell you about them.

All producers adhere to our strict code of practice which protects the ethos of the market, all are registered food businesses and have a hygiene score of 4 or 5. Products available include fresh meat and poultry; game, bacon; fish; eggs; vegetables; sourdough bread and baked goods; preserves, chutneys and honey; olives; infused oils and dressings; cheese; cider and real ale.

We like to thank our loyal customers who support us each month and run a loyalty card scheme with quarterly draws for a fantastic hamper of Farmers’ Market produce.

Shopping at the Vale Farmers’ Market enhances the environment, reducing packing, waste and food miles. It supports the local economy, and with the traditional and organic methods employed by producers, helps maintain our beautiful countryside. We provide the ultimate in traceability.

There’s a unique kind of assurance that comes from looking a farmer in the eye at the farmers’ market. Local farmers aren’t anonymous and they take their responsibility to the consumer seriously.

Market times are 9.00 am until 1.00 pm and are held on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of every month at Arthur John’s Agricultural Store, North Road, Cowbridge and at Westbourne School, Penarth on the 4th Saturday of every month.

Web: www.valefarmersmarket.com

Facebook: Vale of Glamorgan Famers Market

Twitter: Vale Farmers Markets

Email: valeglamfarmersmarket@gmail.com

