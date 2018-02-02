Vale of Glamorgan Farmers’ Market – Valentines Shopping!

Are you looking for the perfect Valentines Day gift? Well look no further than the Vale of Glamorgan Farmer’ market this Saturday with the welcome return of Field Bar Wines with their new Gins for 2018! Raspberry Ripple Gin, Lemon Gin and Toffee Apple Gin. They will also have the best sellers from last year, and all available to taste!

At the Vale of Glamorgan Farmers Market (Cowbridge) Anne, Tregwilym Produce, will have a lovely range of fresh Houmous including Turmeric and Roasted Red Pepper; Traditional Basil Pesto and Lemon and Parsley with Cashew Nuts; A selection of Jellies – plenty of Rowan to enjoy with Venison and Wild Boar (from Madgetts, of course), Rosemary or Sage for Lamb and Pork (again, from our own Producers), and Chilli to add that extra,sweet Zing to whatever you choose.

Making a welcome return to Cowbridge is Andrea from Little Mill Products who will have her wonderful range of cordials, apple juice, honey, preserves, bara brith and fruit pies, and also this week chicken and Duck eggs.

Don’t forget you can have a coffee and a delicious Celtic crepe while you shop!

Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday 3rd February

Ty Siriol Pork

Fresh Pork – roasting joints, tenderloin,chops and diced

Dry cured Bacon

Handmade Sausages

Faggot loaf

Madgetts Poultry & Game

Game – lots of different sorts!

Whole Chickens

Chicken portions

Fresh Duck

Duck Portions

Wild Boar

Wild Boar bacon & sausages

Pwllywrach Farm

Angus Beef

Beef Dripping

Billy’s Bread

Classic (boule or tin)

Spelt honey and Oats (boule or tin)

Parmesan and black pepper

Fig and walnut

3 Seeded

Potato, rosemary and Nigella seed

Sourdough baguettes

To reserve your bread

Tel: 07854 520501

Email: info@billysbread.co.uk

Mals Fresh Fish

Fresh Fish

Laver Bread

Crab

Little Mill Produce

Home made cordials,

Apple juice

Jams, chutneys, marmalades, lemon curd

Fruit pies, bara brith,

Eggs (Chickens & Ducks)

Glam Lamb

Finest Welsh Lamb

Lamb mince

Luxury lamb burgers

To reserve your lamb

Tel: 01446 774458

Dylan’s Veg

Seasonal Veg including

Drwytho

Loose Olives

Tapenade

Harissa

Herb infused oils and vinegars

Salad Dressings

Fresh Herbs

Tregwilym Produce

Hummus – various flavours

Pesto – various flavours

Jellies – delicious range including Sage & Rosemary, Rowan and Blackberry

Teifi Cheese

Artisan Cheeses including goats cheese

Botanical Gin

Sloe Gin

Field Bar Wines

Hedgerow Wines & Drink Me Gins

Raspberry Ripple Gin, Lemon Gin and Toffee Apple Gin, to name but a few!

Handlebar Barista

Freshly ground & brewed coffee

Hot chocolate

Tea

(variety of milks available including dairy alternatives

Celtic Crepe

Sweet & Savoury French Pancakes

Market Times

Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm

Market Dates

1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge

4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth

For more information please visit: www.valefarmersmarket.com

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)