Vale of Glamorgan Farmers’ Market – Valentines Shopping!

Are you looking for the perfect Valentines Day gift? Well look no further than the Vale of Glamorgan Farmer’ market this Saturday with the welcome return of Field Bar Wines with their new Gins for 2018! Raspberry Ripple Gin, Lemon Gin and Toffee Apple Gin. They will also have the best sellers from last year, and all available to taste!
At the Vale of Glamorgan Farmers Market (Cowbridge) Anne, Tregwilym Produce, will have a lovely range of fresh Houmous including Turmeric and Roasted Red Pepper; Traditional Basil Pesto and Lemon and Parsley with Cashew Nuts; A selection of Jellies – plenty of Rowan to enjoy with Venison and Wild Boar (from Madgetts, of course), Rosemary or Sage for Lamb and Pork (again, from our own Producers), and Chilli to add that extra,sweet Zing to whatever you choose.
Making a welcome return to Cowbridge is Andrea from Little Mill Products who will have her wonderful range of cordials, apple juice, honey, preserves, bara brith and fruit pies, and also this week chicken and Duck eggs.
Don’t forget you can have a coffee and a delicious Celtic crepe while you shop!
Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday 3rd February
Ty Siriol Pork
- Fresh Pork – roasting joints, tenderloin,chops and diced
- Dry cured Bacon
- Handmade Sausages
- Faggot loaf
Madgetts Poultry & Game
- Game – lots of different sorts!
- Whole Chickens
- Chicken portions
- Fresh Duck
- Duck Portions
- Wild Boar
- Wild Boar bacon & sausages
Pwllywrach Farm
- Angus Beef
- Beef Dripping
Billy’s Bread
- Classic (boule or tin)
- Spelt honey and Oats (boule or tin)
- Parmesan and black pepper
- Fig and walnut
- 3 Seeded
- Potato, rosemary and Nigella seed
- Sourdough baguettes
- To reserve your bread
Tel: 07854 520501
Email: info@billysbread.co.uk
Mals Fresh Fish
- Fresh Fish
- Laver Bread
- Crab
Little Mill Produce
- Home made cordials,
- Apple juice
- Jams, chutneys, marmalades, lemon curd
- Fruit pies, bara brith,
- Eggs (Chickens & Ducks)
Glam Lamb
- Finest Welsh Lamb
- Lamb mince
- Luxury lamb burgers
- To reserve your lamb
Tel: 01446 774458
Dylan’s Veg
- Seasonal Veg including
Drwytho
- Loose Olives
- Tapenade
- Harissa
- Herb infused oils and vinegars
- Salad Dressings
- Fresh Herbs
Tregwilym Produce
- Hummus – various flavours
- Pesto – various flavours
- Jellies – delicious range including Sage & Rosemary, Rowan and Blackberry
Teifi Cheese
- Artisan Cheeses including goats cheese
- Botanical Gin
- Sloe Gin
Field Bar Wines
- Hedgerow Wines & Drink Me Gins
- Raspberry Ripple Gin, Lemon Gin and Toffee Apple Gin, to name but a few!
Handlebar Barista
- Freshly ground & brewed coffee
- Hot chocolate
- Tea
- (variety of milks available including dairy alternatives
Celtic Crepe
Sweet & Savoury French Pancakes
Market Times
Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm
Market Dates
1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge
4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth
For more information please visit: www.valefarmersmarket.com