Vale of Glamorgan Farmers’ Market – The last of 2017

Vale of Glamorgan Farmers’ Market , last of 2017 – please don’t forget to collect your Christmas Orders.
Don’t worry there will be plenty of other produce available besides the orders at the Vale of Glamorgan Farmers Market. Martyn from Ty Siriol Pork will have a good range of Christmas goodies – pigs in blankets, cranberry sausage meat and a few spare Gammons. Anne from Tregwilym Produce will have her wonderful jellies which are perfect with your Christmas meats and Cheeses. Billys Bread will baking through the night to ensure it couldn’t be any fresher for you. Andrea from Little Mill Products will be making a welcome appearance with her homemade cordials, jams and chutneys. Plus Apple Juice, Welsh Honey, Bara Brith and Fruit Pies. Derek from Madgetts will have pheasant, wild boar & venison, plus various sausage meats. Teifi cheese will have everything you could possibly need for your award winning Welsh Cheese board. Don’t forget the basics – eggs & bacon for your Christmas breakfast and if you fancy some comfort food, minced & diced for your stews and shepherds pie!
Struggling for your last few presents? Why not treat your loved ones to a hamper of amazing local produce there is plenty to choose from at the market.
Mr Glam Lamb himself is firing up the BBQ for the final time this year cooking his luxury lamb burgers, served with minted mayo – perfect if you get peckish while you shop.
The new Date Fridge Magnets have arrived for 2018 – pick yours up ready for the market restarting on 20th January.
Can I take this opportunity on behalf of all the stall holders, to thank you all for your loyal custom and wish you all a joyous and peaceful Christmas.
Market Times
Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm
Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday 23rd December
Glam Lamb
- Start Christmas with a Glam Lamb Burger & Minted Mayo,
cooked for you by Mr Glam Lamb!
- Feast till midnight with Glam Lamb Saddle of Lamb or
- slow roasted Shoulder of Lamb perfect for New Year Celebrations
order yours 01446 774458 or email: info@glamlamb.co.uk
last chance before New year to collect this weekend.
Ty Siriol Pork
- Fresh Pork – roasting joints, tenderloin,chops and diced
- Dry cured Bacon
- Handmade Sausages & Chipolatas
- Christmas Gammons
- Pigs in Blankets, Cranberry Stuffing
- Sausage Meat
Little Mill Produce
- Home made cordials,
- Apple juice
- Jams, chutneys, marmalades, lemon curd
- Fruit pies, bara brith,
- Raw Welsh Honey
- Beeswax. Beeswax soaps & candles
Madgetts Poultry & Game
- Christmas Poultry Orders – Don’t forget to collect yours!
- Rabbit
- Whole Chickens
- Chicken portions
- Fresh Duck
- Duck Portions
- Wild Boar
- Venison
- Venison sausages
- Sausage Meat
Vale Cider
- Local Craft cider
- Local Apple Juice
- Mulled Cider Punch
- Fruit & Berry Ciders
Pwllywrach Farm
- Angus Beef
- Beef Dripping
Drwytho
- Loose Olives
- Tapenade
- Harissa
- Herb infused oils and vinegars
- Salad Dressings
Tregwilym Produce
- Hummus – various flavours
- Pesto – various flavours
- Jellies – a delicious range – perfect for extra presents and to compliment the Christmas Meats & cheeses.
Teifi Cheese
- Artisan Cheeses including goats cheese
- Botanical Gin
- Sloe Gin
Tynycaia Eggs
- Free range Eggs
Bont Brewery
- Bottled Beer
- IPA
- Porter
- Black IPA
- Welsh Red Ale
Bryn Farm
- Welsh Lamb
- Farm reared Turkey for Christmas
Billy’s Bread
- Classic (tin and boules)
- Spelt Oat & Honey (tins and boules)
- Parmesan & black pepper
- Fig & walnut
- Potato & rosemary
- Rye
- Baguettes
- Focaccia – Available by the tray, half tray or slice
To reserve your bread
Tel: 07854 520501
Email: info@billysbread.co.uk
For more information visit: www.valefarmersmarket.com