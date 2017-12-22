Vale of Glamorgan Farmers’ Market – The last of 2017

Vale of Glamorgan Farmers’ Market , last of 2017 – please don’t forget to collect your Christmas Orders.

Don’t worry there will be plenty of other produce available besides the orders at the Vale of Glamorgan Farmers Market. Martyn from Ty Siriol Pork will have a good range of Christmas goodies – pigs in blankets, cranberry sausage meat and a few spare Gammons. Anne from Tregwilym Produce will have her wonderful jellies which are perfect with your Christmas meats and Cheeses. Billys Bread will baking through the night to ensure it couldn’t be any fresher for you. Andrea from Little Mill Products will be making a welcome appearance with her homemade cordials, jams and chutneys. Plus Apple Juice, Welsh Honey, Bara Brith and Fruit Pies. Derek from Madgetts will have pheasant, wild boar & venison, plus various sausage meats. Teifi cheese will have everything you could possibly need for your award winning Welsh Cheese board. Don’t forget the basics – eggs & bacon for your Christmas breakfast and if you fancy some comfort food, minced & diced for your stews and shepherds pie!

Struggling for your last few presents? Why not treat your loved ones to a hamper of amazing local produce there is plenty to choose from at the market.

Mr Glam Lamb himself is firing up the BBQ for the final time this year cooking his luxury lamb burgers, served with minted mayo – perfect if you get peckish while you shop.

The new Date Fridge Magnets have arrived for 2018 – pick yours up ready for the market restarting on 20th January.

Can I take this opportunity on behalf of all the stall holders, to thank you all for your loyal custom and wish you all a joyous and peaceful Christmas.

Market Times

Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm

Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday 23rd December

Glam Lamb

Start Christmas with a Glam Lamb Burger & Minted Mayo,

cooked for you by Mr Glam Lamb!

slow roasted Shoulder of Lamb perfect for New Year Celebrations

slow roasted Shoulder of Lamb perfect for New Year Celebrations

order yours 01446 774458 or email: info@glamlamb.co.uk

last chance before New year to collect this weekend.

Ty Siriol Pork

Fresh Pork – roasting joints, tenderloin,chops and diced

Dry cured Bacon

Handmade Sausages & Chipolatas

Christmas Gammons

Pigs in Blankets, Cranberry Stuffing

Sausage Meat

Little Mill Produce

Home made cordials,

Apple juice

Jams, chutneys, marmalades, lemon curd

Fruit pies, bara brith,

Raw Welsh Honey

Beeswax. Beeswax soaps & candles

Madgetts Poultry & Game

Christmas Poultry Orders – Don’t forget to collect yours!

Rabbit

Whole Chickens

Chicken portions

Fresh Duck

Duck Portions

Wild Boar

Venison

Venison sausages

Sausage Meat

Vale Cider

Local Craft cider

Local Apple Juice

Mulled Cider Punch

Fruit & Berry Ciders

Pwllywrach Farm

Angus Beef

Beef Dripping

Drwytho

Loose Olives

Tapenade

Harissa

Herb infused oils and vinegars

Salad Dressings

Tregwilym Produce

Hummus – various flavours

Pesto – various flavours

Jellies – a delicious range – perfect for extra presents and to compliment the Christmas Meats & cheeses.

Teifi Cheese

Artisan Cheeses including goats cheese

Botanical Gin

Sloe Gin

Tynycaia Eggs

Free range Eggs

Bont Brewery

Bottled Beer

IPA

Porter

Black IPA

Welsh Red Ale

Bryn Farm

Welsh Lamb

Farm reared Turkey for Christmas

Billy’s Bread

Classic (tin and boules)

Spelt Oat & Honey (tins and boules)

Parmesan & black pepper

Fig & walnut

Potato & rosemary

Rye

Baguettes

Focaccia – Available by the tray, half tray or slice

To reserve your bread

Tel: 07854 520501

Email: info@billysbread.co.uk

For more information visit: www.valefarmersmarket.com

