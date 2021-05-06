Upcoming Webinars: From Online Selling to Allergen Management

Are you thinking of making and selling food via Facebook? Etsy? Or your own online shop? Maybe you have already begun?

If so then you should be aware of the laws and guidance set out to ensure your food is safe and sold legally.

Join us for this webinar which will outline best practice and guide you on registering as a food seller, providing information to customers, as well as making and delivering food safely.

Tuesday, 25th May – 10:00 – 11:00

The HACCP Workshops will be funded through Project HELIX and are aimed at micro-businesses, start-ups and SMEs.

We will be hosting two online sessions, one week apart:

The first workshop will apply all the principles of HACCP to your specific process and business. Our technologists with extensive industry experience can help guide you and your business through the process of developing and implementing a HACCP plan. After this session, you will have a week to do some work on your own HACCPs.

The second workshop will be held on the 15th June (9.30am – 12.30pm) and will involve reviewing your newly implemented HACCP plan.

These workshops can be used as informal training to demonstrate Continuing Professional Development, with a certificate of attendance awarded at completion.

Please note: The workshop is limited to 6 businesses (2 people per business).

Tuesday, 8th June – 09:30 – 12:30

Food allergies affect 3 to 6% of children in the developed world, and as much as 10% of the population are estimated to have food hypersensitivity. Food manufacturers and caterers have a responsibility to take all reasonable precautions to prevent contamination by undeclared or unintended allergens. Join us for a short webinar looking at Allergen Management from purchase to sales.

Wednesday, 23rd June – 10:00 – 11:00

Join us for an introduction to Audit Preparation. Audits are a crucial component of maintaining food safety standards and certification, by providing transparency and assurance that standards are being maintained. Learn how to prepare, facilitate and follow up external audits of your food or drink business. We will also be highlighting the ways in which you could use audits to your own business advantage.

Tuesday, 13th July – 10:00 – 11:00

The TACCP & VACCP Workshops will be funded through Project HELIX and are aimed at micro-businesses, start-ups and SMEs.

TACCP and VACCP are areas of increasing importance in the food safety sector, which involve assessing Threats and Vulnerabilities to your food business.

In this webinar we will introduce the concepts of threats and vulnerabilities, how to identify and assess them and what you can do as a food business to protect against them.

Tuesday, 3rd August – 10:00 – 11:00

PLEASE NOTE:

These webinars are hosted by Food Centre Wales and funded by Welsh Government.

Registration for these events is ONLY available for food and drink manufacturing businesses in Wales – These events are NOT available for those outside of Wales, or for related organisations or consultants.

Accredited Online Courses

We will be running our next Level 3 HACCP for Food Manufacture on the 9th, 10th, 15th and 16th June (4 Zoom sessions in total). Price on application.

We will be running our next Level 4 Food Safety Training Course on 21st September (subsequent dates to be confirmed, 9 Zoom sessions in total). Price on application.

