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Upcoming National Garden Scheme Open Gardens

Upcoming National Garden Scheme Open Gardens

It definitely feels like Spring is in the air at long last! It’s time to blow away those winter cobwebs with a walk in the sunshine and to enjoy a beautiful garden.

Llangedwyn Hall at Llangedwyn Oswestry SY10 9JW is open from 12 until 4pm on Sunday 29th March. The well-preserved formal terraced garden looks over the Tanat Valley and includes 4 acres of woodland walks. There should be plenty of daffodils to greet you too. Admission is £6 (children free)

Also open from 2 until 5pm on Sunday 29th March is Oak Cottage, found at 23, High Street, Welshpool SY21 7JP. This is an intimate town centre garden with gravel paths winding through a wide variety of plants, many of which are unusual. There is a steep slope at the entrance. Admission is £4 (children free)

As always, a welcome cup of tea and homemade cakes are available at both venues. Enjoy!

 

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