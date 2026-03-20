Upcoming National Garden Scheme Open Gardens

It definitely feels like Spring is in the air at long last! It’s time to blow away those winter cobwebs with a walk in the sunshine and to enjoy a beautiful garden.

Llangedwyn Hall at Llangedwyn Oswestry SY10 9JW is open from 12 until 4pm on Sunday 29th March. The well-preserved formal terraced garden looks over the Tanat Valley and includes 4 acres of woodland walks. There should be plenty of daffodils to greet you too. Admission is £6 (children free)

Also open from 2 until 5pm on Sunday 29th March is Oak Cottage, found at 23, High Street, Welshpool SY21 7JP. This is an intimate town centre garden with gravel paths winding through a wide variety of plants, many of which are unusual. There is a steep slope at the entrance. Admission is £4 (children free)

As always, a welcome cup of tea and homemade cakes are available at both venues. Enjoy!