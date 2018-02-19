Ucheldre – What’s on in March and Karen Ankers Book launch!

There is plenty too see at Ucheldre this march including weekly life drawing classes and the Dubliners Tribute Show: All For Me Grog.

Find a list of all the wonderful things you have to look forward to this March at Ucheldre below:

Weekly Classes :

Mondays

Yoga 6-7pm

Tribal Belly Dance 7- 8pm

Tuesdays

Mind Art 10am

Patchwork 1pm

Mandarin Classes 1.15pm

Wednesdays

Life Drawing Class 10am

Thursdays

Yoga 1- 2.30pm

Patchwork 6pm

Mindfulness: fortnightly 6pm 4 & 15 February

Fridays

New Class – Creative Writing…

Friday 2 March 7.30pm

Karen Ankers Book Launch

The Crossing Place

Local author launches her first novel here at the Ucheldre Centre

Tuesday 6 March 6.45pm

ROH Opera Live: Carmen (Bizet)

This ever-popular opera is given a fresh point of view in Barrie Kosky’s highly physical production, originally created for Frankfurt Opera. The Australian director is one of the world’s most sought-after opera directors, whose Royal Opera debut with Shostakovich’s The Nose in 2016 was greeted with delight. For Carmen, sung by Anna Goryachova he has devised a far-from-traditional version, incorporating music written by Bizet for the score but not usually heard, and giving a new voice to the opera’s endlessly fascinating central character.

Sung in French with English surtitles

Wednesday 7 March 7.30pm

Dubliners Tribute Show: All For Me Grog

All For Me Grog, is the show that brings you the songs and story of Irelands most internationally famous folk band of all time; The Dubliners. Presented by The Liberties, who, in replicating the original Dubliners lineup of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, Ciaron Burke and John Sheehan, with the exact same instrumentation and sound, bring to the stage a show of uncanny similarity to the most fondly remembered and successful Dubliners line-up.

Saturday 10 March 10am – 4pm

Voice Workshop with/gan Marian Bryfdir and/a Kiefer Jones

A workshop aimed at developing and improving, but above all enjoying, your voice whether it be in folk or classical style! Vocal techniques, and exercises in the morning session will be followed in the afternoon with an opportunity to develop solo and ensemble work with Marian Bryfdir and Kiefer Jones.

Cyfres newydd o weithdai ar gyfer datblygu a gwella, ond yn fwy na dim, mwynhau eich llais, boed hynnymewn arddull gwerin neu glasurol! Bydd technegau lleisiol ac ymarferion yn y bore’n cael eu dilyn gangyfle yn y prynhawn I ddatblygu gwaith unawd neu ddarnau ensemble gyda Marian Bryfdir a Kiefer Jones.

Saturday 10 March – Sunday 8 April

Anglesey Arts Forum / Fforwm Gelf Ynys Môn

An exhibition of at least one piece of work from each participant of the fifteenth Anglesey Arts Weeks: Open Studios. This year 57 artists and 8 galleries open their doors to visitors over the Easter period.

Addangosfa o un darn o leiaf o waith gan bawb sy’n cymryd rhan yn y pymthegfed o Whythnosau Celf Ynys Môn. Eleni fe fydd 57 o artistiaid ac 8 oriel yn agor eu drysau i ymwelwyr dros gyfnod y Pasg.

Exhibition runs until Sunday 8 April

Arddangosfa yn rhedeg tan Sul 8 Ebrill

Saturday 10 March 5.55pm

Met Opera Live: Semiramide (Rossini)

This masterpiece of dazzling vocal fireworks makes a rare Met appearance—its first in nearly 25 years—with Maurizio Benini on the podium. The all-star bel canto cast features Angela Meade in the title role of the murderous Queen of Babylon, who squares off in breathtaking duets with Arsace, a trouser role sung by Elizabeth DeShong. Javier Camarena, Ildar Abdrazakov, and Ryan Speedo Green complete the stellar cast.

Sung in Italian with English surtitles

Monday 19 March 8pm

Clwb Jazz Ucheldre Jazz Club

The Ucheldre Jazz Club meets monthly on Mondays.

Non-members welcome

Thursday 22 March 7pm

NT Live: Julius Caesar (12A)

Ben Whishaw (The Danish Girl, Skyfall, Hamlet) and Michelle Fairley (Fortitude, Game of Thrones) play Brutus and Cassius, David Calder (The Lost City of Z, The Hatton Garden Job) plays Caesar and David Morrissey (The Missing, Hangmen, The Walking Dead) is Mark Antony. Broadcast live from The Bridge Theatre, London. Nicholas Hytner’s production will thrust the audience into the street party that greets Caesar’s return to Rome, the congress that witnesses his murder, the rally that assembles for his funeral and the chaos that explodes in its wake.

Tuesday 27 March 7.15pm

ROH Ballet Live: Bernstein Centenary

Three Ballets, two of which are new productions. The Royal Ballet Celebrates the Centenary of Leonard Bernstein’s birth with an all-Bernstein programme from choreographers Wayne McGregor, Liam Scarlett and Christopher Wheeldon.

Friday 30 March 7.30pm

Open Mic Poetry Evening

Another opportunity to read your own, or other people’s work in a friendly, supportive atmosphere, held in the Ucheldre’s Café.

Friday 30 March 7.30pm

Bands Night

Saturday 31 March 10-4pm

Lit Soc: ‘Something else – poetry is the lie that serves the truth’

A workshop with poet and playwright Phil Bowen

Introduced by Fiona Owen. According to Charles Causley, ‘A good poem is always about something else other than what it’s about’. Poems don’t have to tell the truth but they have to be true to themselves even if they’re telling a lie.

Phil Bowen is a poet, performer, biographer and playwright who has worked in over 500 schools in more than thirty counties as a poet-in-education since becoming a freelance writer in 1994. He has published three full collections – Variety’s Hammer and Starfly, both with Stride, and Nowhere’s Far – New & Selected Poems 1990 -2008 with Salt Publications, printed and reprinted in 2009. http://www.philbowen.co.uk/

A warm welcome to all / Croeso cynnes i bawb.

Saturday 31 March 5.55pm

Met Opera Live: Cosi Fan Tutte (Mozart)

(New Production)

A winning cast comes together for Phelim McDermott’s clever vision of Mozart’s comedy about the sexes, set in a carnival-esque environment inspired by 1950s Coney Island. Manipulating the action are the Don Alfonso of Christopher Maltman and the Despina of Tony Award–winner Kelli O’Hara, with Amanda Majeski, Serena Malfi, Ben Bliss, and Adam Plachetka as the pairs of young lovers who test each other’s faithfulness. David Robertson conducts.

Sung in Italian with English surtitles

Cegin Ucheldre Kitchen

Open Monday to Saturday 10am-4.30pm.

Lunches 12pm onwards.

Sunday 2 – 4.30pm. Coffee, teas and cakes only.

Book Launch

The Crossing Place

by

Karen Ankers

An evening of celebration as local author Karen Ankers launches her first novel The Crossing Place.

Friday 2 March 7.30pm

About the Author

Karen Ankers is a poet, author and playwright who has lived in Holyhead for twenty years. She is also a qualified English teacher, with experience of teaching Creative Writing with the WEA, who believes that everyone has a story worth telling. Her first poetry collection, One Word At A Time, described by poet/performer Laura Taylor as “a collection that shines with honesty and integrity”, came out last year. A long-term member of the Ucheldre Rep, her one-act plays have been performed in the UK, USA, Australia and Malaysia. Her first novel, The Crossing Place, was published this year by Stepping Stones Publishing.

Karen will also be running a new class here at Ucheldre. Creative Writing on Fridays from 1-3pm. “Telling Your Story”

For more information please visit: www.ucheldre.org

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)