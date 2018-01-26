Ucheldre – Things to look forward to at Ucheldre this February

Ucheldre have plenty of things to keep you busy and entertained throughout February this year, so be sure to check out the list below!

Take a look at some of Ucheldre’s weekly classes below.

Ucheldre Weekly Classes :

Mondays

Yoga at 6-7pm

Tribal Belly Dance 7- 8pm

Tuesdays

Mind Art 10am

Patchwork 1pm

Mandarin Classes 1.15pm

Wednesdays

Life Drawing Class 10am

Thursdays

Yoga 1- 2.30pm

Patchwork 6pm

Mindfulness: fortnightly 6pm 4 & 15 February

Saturday 3 February 7.30pm

Iwan Llewelyn-Jones – The Magical World of Claude Debussy

Innocence and Childhood

For the second of his recitals for 2017/2018, Iwan enters the beguiling world of children to explore some of the most colourful and captivating piano music ever composed. With Claude Debussy’s ‘Children’s Corner’ and Robert Schumann ‘Scenes from Childhood’ plus contributions from two child prodigies, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Felix Mendelssohn.

Iwan is also launching his latest CD this evening and will be available for signing.

Wednesday 7 February 7.15pm

ROH Opera Live Broadcast: Tosca (Puccini)

Jonathan Kent’s production of Puccini’s Tosca for The Royal Opera captures the dangerous political turbulence of Rome in 1800. Dan Ettinger conducts a star cast led by Adrianne Pieczonka as Floria Tosca, Joseph Calleja as Mario Cavaradossi and Gerald Finley as Baron Scarpia. For opera aficionados the opportunity to enjoy the same opera by two such wonderful companies as the Met and the Royal Opera in such close succession is quite intriguing.

Sung in Italian with English subtitles

Friday 9 February 1-3pm

Lit Soc: with Fiona Owen

Casting spells: characters in worlds

A creative writing workshop with Fiona Owen, exploring realist and non-realist fictional characters in worlds to believe in, where setting can work as backdrop, metaphor, mood and more.

A warm welcome to all / Croeso cynnes i bawb

Sunday 11 February 5pm

Met Opera Encore: L’Elisir d’Amor (Donizetti)

Pretty Yende debuts a new role at the Met as the feisty Adina, opposite Matthew Polenzani, who enthralled Met audiences as Nemorino in 2013 with his ravishing “Una furtiva lagrima.” Bartlett Sher’s production is charming, with deft comedic timing, but also emotionally revealing. Domingo Hindoyan conducts.

Sung in Italian with English surtitles

Monday 12 February 8pm

Clwb Jazz Ucheldre Jazz Club

The Ucheldre Jazz Club meets monthly on Mondays.

Non-members welcome

Wednesday 14 February 7pm

RSC Live: Twelfth Night (Shakespeare)

Mistaken identity and role reversal are key to this popular Shakespeare comedy, influenced by the traditional themes of end of Christmas celebrations. Playing at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford upon Avon this production stars Adrian Edmondson and Kara Tointon, and is directed by Christopher Luscombe.

Friday 16 February 9.30pm – 4pm

David Crystal Talks on the English Language

Grammar Day

Introduction to English grammar; grammar in child language acquisition; grammar in relation to reading and writing; grammar clinic (dealing with questions raised by participants).

For booking information and costs please call the Ucheldre Centre 01407 763361

Saturday 17 February 10am-4pm

Voice Workshop with Marian Bryfdir and Kiefer Jones

Aimed at developing your voice whether your interest lies in jazz, folk, opera or choral music. Come along and try it. All ages and levels of experience and interest are welcome

Thursday 22 February 7pm

NT Live Broadcast: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (Tennessee Williams)

Directed by Benedict Andrew and starring Sienna Miller and Jack O’Connell in Tennessee Williams’ classic play. One night in Mississippi Brick and Maggie dance round the secrets and sexual tensions that threaten to destroy their marriage, the scorching heat is almost as oppressive as the lies they tell.

Saturday 24 February 1-3pm

Rhwng: ‘Under-ground, over-ground: the art of both’

A writing for wellbeing day, led by Fiona Owen

In this period of ‘midwinter-spring’, with the days lengthening and underground energies beginning to stir and push up new growth, we’ll explore, via poems, myths, stories and writing, ways to connect with creative and vitalising words in an inter-supportive environment. No special experience or skills are necessary. Just come as you are!

Saturday 24 February 5.30pm

Met Opera Live: La Bohéme (Puccini)

The world’s most popular opera returns in Franco Zeffirelli’s classic production starring a cast of young stars, including Sonya Yoncheva as the fragile Mimi and Michael Fabiano as the poet Fodolfo. Marco Armiliato conducts.

Sing in Italian with English surtitles

Wednesday 28 February 7.15pm

ROH Ballet Live: The Winter’s Tale

Christopher Wheeldon, Artistic Associate of The Royal Ballet, created his adaptation of Shakespeare’s great romance The Winter’s Tale for The Royal Ballet in 2014. Acclaimed by critics and audiences alike for its intelligent, distinctive and emotionally powerful story, told through exquisite dance. It is now widely judged to be a modern ballet classic.

With powerful designs by Bob Crowley and atmospheric music by Joby Talbot, The Winter’s Tale is a masterful modern narrative ballet.

Cegin Ucheldre Kitchen

Open Monday to Saturday 10am-4.30pm.

Lunches 12pm onwards.

Sunday 2 – 4.30pm. Coffee, teas and cakes only.

Live on our stage – Saturday 3 February 7.30pm

Second in his current series of recitals, local born Iwan Llewelyn-Jones explores ‘The Magical World of Claude Debussy’.

Entitled Innocence and Childhood, this recital enters the beguiling world of children to explore some of the most colourful and captivating piano music ever composed. With Claude Debussy’s ‘Children’s Corner’ and Robert Schumann ‘Scenes from Childhood’ plus contributions from two child prodigies, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Felix Mendelssohn.

This same evening Iwan is to launch his long anticipated and exciting CD

Iwan is more than happy to do interviews face to face or over the phone.

