Ucheldre – Holyhead Rising is a new live music event

Holyhead Rising is a new live music event taking place at the iconic Ucheldre Centre in Holyhead. Aiming to be a series of events every few months, the first gig takes place on Friday 30 March 2018. With 4 brilliant local acts playing, it promises to be a great night!

The line-up for the first Holyhead Rising event at Ucheldre Centre in Holyhead is as follows:

The Storyville Mob, with their modern take on blues-based rock, influenced by everything from Fats Domino, thought the Cramps and the Clash, to Elbow and Radiohead! Ben’s gravely voice and boogie-woogie piano over a powerful rhythm section and fuzzy guitar makes for a unique sound.

The Rebecca Riots, a young indie rock band, with powerful choruses and catchy hooks. 4 Welsh boys chasing the dream!

Marble Parlour, a 3 piece alternative/heavy rock band. Influenced by a varied genre of music ranging from Robert Johnston to Janes Addiction, they have a unique sound and stage presence.

Lost Like Alice, the latest project from Singer-Songwriter Ben Parker, combing his love for blues, rock, and the more delicate.

All bands are based in and around North Wales, with the majority of the band members hailing from Anglesey itself.

The Ucheldre Centre in Holyhead is a superb venue for live music. A converted former nunnery chapel, it oozes atmosphere both inside and out. With a fantastic sound and lighting system, it is ideal for rock acts. It has a fully licensed (and recently refurbished) bar, plus plenty of parking, and is only a few minutes walk from Holyhead town centre.

Doors open at 7pm, and entry is £5 a head. It should be a great night!

For more information about this event and other things to look forward to at Ucheldre please visit: www.ucheldre.org

Or alternatively you can give the centre a ring on this number: 01407 763361

For more information on Holyhead Rising, visit www.facebook.com/HolyheadRising/

