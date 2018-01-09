Welsh singer and dancer Gwenno Saunders is to perform live on our stage at Ucheldre and is joined by Fiona and Gorwel Owen. Gwenno is best known as a singer and keyboardist with The Pipettes, Now performing as a solo artist she released her first album Y Dydd Olaf with Heavenly Recordings in 2015.

Ucheldre is excited about her second album Le Kov, due out in the spring of 2018, like her debut is a bold statement on the importance of protecting minority languages and has come about with long term collaborator Rhys Edwards.

A bit about Gwenno:

26 year old Welsh singer-songwriter and musician Gwenno Saunders was born (1981) in Cardiff. The daughter of Cornish poet Tim Saunders and Lyn Mererid. Gwenno’s early career included performances with Lord of the Dance, Pobol y Cwm and has fronted her own programme on S4C Ydy Gwenno’n Gallu. She is also well known as a former member of British indie pop girl band The Pipettes.

The current tour is in association of her latest album Le Kov.

Le Kov (The Place of Memory) is the second solo album by Gwenno Saunders. Created alongside long-term collaborator and producer, Rhys Edwards, with additional drum engineering by Gorwel Owen (Gorky͛s Zygotic Mynci, Super Furry Animals) and mixing and additional programming by David Wrench.

So why choose to make an album entirely in Cornish, a language that fewer than a

thousand people speak fluently?

Gwenno explains: ”I was raised entirely in Cornish and Welsh, they were the only languages that we conversed in at home and so I’ve always viewed them both equally. When the time came to start thinking about recording again after touring my last album, Y Dydd Olaf, it just felt like the most natural and obvious thing to do.”

Saturday 20 January 7.30pm

Live on our stage – Saturday 3 February 7.30pm

Second in his current series of recitals, local born Iwan Llewelyn-Jones explores ‘The Magical World of Claude Debussy’.

Entitled Innocence and Childhood, this recital enters the beguiling world of children to explore some of the most colourful and captivating piano music ever composed. With Claude Debussy’s ‘Children’s Corner’ and Robert Schumann ‘Scenes from Childhood’ plus contributions from two child prodigies, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Felix Mendelssohn.

Iwan is more than happy to do interviews face to face or over the phone.

For more information please visit: www.ucheldre.org

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)