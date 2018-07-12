Ucheldre Centre hosts a promenade A Midsummer Night’s Dreame

Ucheldre Centre Arts centre in Holyhead brings together its eclectic mixture of the arts together with its indomitable community spirit with a free for all Dreame Festival

A promenade production of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dreame at the Ucheldre Centre uniting the Main Hall and its Amphitheatre by Ben Crystal & Company (dates etc below). Performed by an Ensemble of international artists The Comical-Tragical Story of Pyramus and Thisbe, told using Bunraku puppets Live music by Norwegian Lute player Solmund Nystabakk Woodman’s Forest, a special menu created using foraged and local produce Music! Food! Dance! Theatre! Workshops! Carouse! Indulge! Feast! Free For All, or Donate What You Decide.

A week long festival of theatre, music, dance, workshops, circus skills, performances, and food! A production that is fully raised and realised within the Ucheldre Centre, in four days! Step beyond the veil to the world of Faerie, Magicke, love and betrayal, voyaging to a night of dreams where laws hold no ground, but lore is all.

Shakespeare’s most famous summer play & a family favourite, performed by members of Ben Crystal’s globally renowned Shakespeare Ensemble. Artists will travel to Holyhead from Austria, America, Canada, and India for this specially commissioned residency at the Ucheldre Centre.

Tying together the main Hall, the Amphitheatre, and the Kitchen to create a promenade show and themed, locally-sourced menu, taking inspiration and ingredients from Holyhead and Anglesey.

Creating the show from scratch in 4 days using Elizabethan rehearsal methods, and spoken in the accent of Shakespeare’s time for the first time in the UK for 400 years, the production will take inspiration from the art & history of Anglesey, while the design will respond to the architecture of the Ucheldre Centre itself.

Unless Autumn comes early, the show will begin in the Ucheldre Centre main Hall, before moving the action outside to the Amphitheatre, then returning to the Hall (before it gets too cold) for the final Act. Audience members will travel with the lovers and the Mechanicals into the world of the Faerie, accompanied by live music from the critically acclaimed 16th Century lute work of Norwegian Solmund Nystabakk, together with live music from the acting ensemble.

Featuring the music of Björk, Radiohead, Max Richter, Frank Sinatra, Sigur Ros, classic folk, jazz and blues, ending with the magical, funny, and heart-breaking Story of Pyramus and Thisbe, performed by the company using specially commissioned Bunraku puppets.

Audience members will leave the Centre with summer in the hearts – and delight in their bellies, thanks to the magic created in the Ucheldre Centre’s Kitchen, a collaboration between Cornish chef, brewer, and forager Stuart Woodman, Anglesey Hedgewitch & Wild crafter Jules Cooper.

Come & see 70 minutes of Shakespeare, have a bowl of locally foraged food, & grab a drink as local crooner-Karaoke singer Matthew Walsh warms up the night Free For ALL or Donate What You Decide Any proceeds will support the Ucheldre Centre. This show is performed in the promenade, moving inside & outside the Centre; standing, walking, & sitting outside, & donation-based refreshments.

A Festival of Dreames

30 July – 10 August

Actors, musicians, and puppeteers from around the Globe are coming to Holyhead for what promises to be an amazing Festival centred on a re-working of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dreame

Performances

Free For All or Donate What You Decide*

30 July– 2 August 2-5 pm – open rehearsals

watch and see how the creative team re-works and adapts

Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dreame

Friday 3 August & Saturday 7pm evening performances

These performances promise fun, music, drama, puppets, dance, magic & laughter, and a free bowl of food for every audience member!

To reserve your tickets for a performance, please contact Ucheldre Centre 01407 763361

—The performances will take place in the Main Hall and the Amphitheatre—

All you need to bring is an open mind & a cushion for sitting in the Amphitheatre It is a good idea to bring shower proof clothing but if the weather is really against us we will head inside…

Saturday 4 August 1pm – concert in the amphitheatre!

Free festival festivities, feasting, face painting, and fairy cakes

EVERYTHING is open to all age groups

All performances & food are Free For All, or Donate What YOU Decide*

*Young or old or concessions, pay a penny, a pound, a note or nothing at all!

If you don’t pay we won’t take it away! Any payment you would like to make is anonymous Any proceeds will support the Ucheldre Centre As a charity, the Ucheldre Centre can claim Gift Aid from donations

This Dreame is to show what the Arts can providewhen we come together

A Festival of Dreames

The Workshops

Monday 6th – Wednesday 8th August 1-4pm

Three days of workshops in Dance, Movement, & Shakespeare

Thursday 9 – Friday 10 August 10am – 4pm

Two days of workshops with the Puppeteers both making and working

Workshops are £10 family [4 persons] £3 per individual. Minimum age 7+

All based around Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dreame

These workshops promise fun, drama, music, puppets, dance, magic & laughter with professional actors, musicians, choreographers and puppeteers from around the Globe

A little more about those behind the Ben Crystal & Company

Ben Crystal

Raised in Holyhead, known around the Globe now for making Shakespeare accessible to people who grew up hating the plays in school, Ben Crystal has long wanted to bring a show home. See more at https://www.youtube.com/user/ shakespeareontoast/videos

“I grew up here; I started acting Shakespeare because of the Ucheldre Centre, and I’ve wanted to bring a show back here for years. The least I could do was make sure it was accessible for everyone, if they wanted to give it a go.

“We’ve worked this fast before – it’s as long as Shakespeare’s actors 400 years ago would have had to make a new show. We have an open door rehearsal policy, so you can come & watch us work too, 2-5pm, Monday to Friday.

“My oldest friend, Matthew Walsh, will sing classic Sinatra songs to start the show. On the Saturday, we’ll run workshops for MenCap in the morning, then give a free Concert in the amphitheatre in the afternoon, with live music, local performers and some of the theatre company, a lute player from Norway, and Lionheart, an award winning spoken word poet and TEDx Speaker performing live!”

“There’ll be two performances, the Friday and the Saturday, both Free For All or Pay What you Decide. Come, see 90 minutes of play, laugh your head off, fill your belly with a bowl of locally sourced food, and leave without paying a penny. The show will end with a massive dance, with members of Holyhead’s community.

“This is about leaving legacies, connecting up with folk who want to join in, support what we’re doing; we’re already planning next year’s show, Romeo & Juliet, we want to work with local young aspiring actors. If you think the Ucheldre Centre isn’t for you, if you think Shakespeare or theatre isn’t for you, come and give it a go; it’ll cost you nothing but we’ll guarantee a great night out.”

Stuart Woodman:

Hertfordshire-born Stuart Woodman had his first photography exhibition at the Ucheldre Centre in 2003. Now a internationally recognised brewer, forager, and chef, Stuart will work in the Ucheldre Centre’s Kitchen to develop a menu in response to the Holyhead countryside, and the play that Crystal and his fellow actors will raise – all in four days. Stuart Woodman: “I had my first photography exhibition at the Ucheldre Centre. It gave me the confidence to start all sorts of different ventures. In the last couple of years, I’ve focussed on foraging and have set up my own micro-brewery, brewing beer from the ingredients I forage.

“I was lucky enough to be featured on Kate Humble’s Back to the Land TV show on the BBC in May this year, show-casing my brewery and foraging. We’re surrounded by food we can eat, ingredients we can add to dishes, we walk past them every day, but most people don’t realise.

“I’m excited to return to Holyhead, to work with Jules Cooper, Angelsey’s own Hedgewitch and Wild Crafter, and discover what the amazing countryside can yield us to cook with! We’re thinking about stews, summer salads, soups, and pies, combining the foraging with fresh local produce – and everything vegetarian, so no-one will leave the Ucheldre Centre hungry!”

For further information, please contact:

Ben Crystal – bencrystal@mac.com ; 07595069179

The Ucheldre Centre c/o Jan Thomas – 01407 763361

To reserve your FREE Ticket, please contact the Ucheldre Centre